Van Arsdale, former Knick and original Sun, dies at 81

Dick Van Arsdale, 3-time All-Star and a member of the original Phoenix Suns in 1968, dies at 81

Phoenix Suns' Dick van Arsdale, right, comes in on a...

Phoenix Suns' Dick van Arsdale, right, comes in on a play as New York Knicks' Dick Barnett, left, prepares to move out with the ball during an NBA basketball game at New York's Madison Square Garden, Oct. 21, 1969. Credit: AP/Ron Frehm

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Dick Van Arsdale, a three-time All-Star who became the first Phoenix Suns player after being selected by the franchise in the 1968 expansion draft, has died. He was 81.

The Suns announced Van Arsdale's death in a statement on Monday and a team spokesman confirmed that the franchise had received the news from his family. A cause of death wasn't disclosed.

The 6-foot-5 Van Arsdale played his first three NBA seasons with the New York Knicks before being selected by the Suns with their first pick in the 1968 expansion draft. He an All-Star during his first three seasons in the desert, averaging a career-high 21.9 points during the 1970-71 season.

Van Arsdale was part of the franchise's 1976 team that advanced to the NBA Finals before losing to the Boston Celtics and retired in 1977 as the franchise's all-time scoring leader. His is survived by twin brother, Tom Van Arsdale, who was also a three-time NBA All-Star and played with his brother in Phoenix during the 1976-77 season.

After his playing days, Dick Van Arsdale held several positions with the franchise, including broadcaster and front-office executive.

