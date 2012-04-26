GM Grunwald endorses Woodson

Mike Woodson could be the next member of the Knicks' basketball department to get a promotion. The Knicks' newly minted executive vice president and general manager, Glen Grunwald, gave Woodson a ringing endorsement Wednesday.

Grunwald, who is Woodson's good friend and former teammate at Indiana University, said it will be an organizational decision on who coaches the Knicks next season and that he will give his recommendations. He stopped just short of saying he would recommend Woodson.

"Woody's done a fantastic job," Grunwald said. "I can't give him enough credit for the job he's done. Normally, coaching changes don't result in such a dramatic improvement in the team performance, so I think that speaks very well of him.

"I've known Woody a long time. We've had our separations, different jobs and stuff like that. It's amazing to see how he's grown as a person and as a coach in particular. To see him firsthand working as a head coach is very impressive."

Grunwald didn't want to talk about staffing decisions, saying the focus should be on the playoffs. But since Woodson replaced Mike D'Antoni March 14, he guided the Knicks to a 16-6 record entering last night's game against the Clipeprs and a second consecutive playoff berth, which could be hard to overlook.

The Knicks' performance in the playoffs -- or if they want to see if Phil Jackson has any interest in coaching -- might influence a final decision. But Woodson has the backing of influential players Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire, and Grunwald.

Woodson said Grunwald's being in the organization is one of the reasons he came to New York instead of Indiana or Utah. He also said Grunwald's promotion may put him in good position to have the interim taken away from his title.

"It could," Woodson said. "It can't hurt. I've known Glen a long time. That's going to be hanging over my head until something is done. But I'm not going to sit here and worry about it."

One of the things Woodson said he did when he took over for D'Antoni was tell Anthony, Stoudemire and even Tyson Chandler, "they didn't play hard enough." They responded to Woodson as he settled a stormy situation.

"He's got a great approach," Grunwald said. "He was very positive. He's a likeable guy. He will do what's necessary for guys to play right. It's two different kinds of guys, and Woody seems to be working right now."