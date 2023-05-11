SportsBasketballNew York Knicks

Immanuel Quickley (ankle) out, Quentin Grimes starts for Knicks

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Quentin Grimes #6 of the...

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Quentin Grimes #6 of the New York Knicks defends Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during game three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Kaseya Center on May 06, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that,  by downloading and or using this photograph,  User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images/Eric Espada

By Steve Poppersteve.popper@newsday.com@StevePopper

The Knicks were without Immanuel Quickley for a second straight game as he was ruled out with a sprained left ankle — with the team hopeful that if the series was extended beyond Wednesday night’s Game 5 he could play.

“He’s day-to-day,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He’s getting better but not quite ready.”

With Quickley sidelined, the Knicks have returned Quentin Grimes to the starting lineup for the last two games — providing more shooting for the starters and at the same time sending Josh Hart to the bench to give an energy boost.

But Thibodeau pointed out that the starters may not matter as much as assuring that he has the right players on the floor at the end to match up with the Heat’s shortened rotation.

“What you have to look at is you have to look at the matchups,” he said. “If you study it you’ll see that the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter, it’s going to be [Jimmy] Butler’s going to play 11, 12 minutes, Bam [Adebayo’s] playing 11, 12 minutes. [Kyle] Lowry’s playing 12 minutes. [Caleb] Martin’s playing 12 minutes. It’s a lot that has to do with that. Basically, it’s a seven-man rotation for them. It’s going to be tighter.”

Although he hasn't played in the series, Evan Fournier was ruled out with an illness.

Randle honored

Julius Randle earned third-team All-NBA honors, the lone Knicks player to make the All-NBA team this season. It marked the second time that Randle has been honored in the last three seasons, making second-team All-NBA in the 2020-21 season.

Jalen Brunson did not get a spot, finishing ninth among guards behind the six who made the team (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, Donovan Mitchell, D’Aaron Fox and Damian Lilliard) as well as Jrue Holiday and Ja Morant. Brunson had five second-team votes and eight third-team votes.

Steve Popper

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

More Knicks

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME