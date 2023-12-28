Trading Immanuel Quickley may be the best way to solve the Knicks' playing-time logjam

ORLANDO — The first thing you need to know is that Immanuel Quickley is a highly-valued player by the Knicks, a reliable scorer and a hard-working defender who has steadily improved over his career. The Knicks are simply a better team when he is on the court.

So why does it seem like he isn’t valued — from the failure to sign him to a contract extension before the season to the reduced minutes and the sometimes odd moves off the court in crunch time?

“That’s the challenge,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We have good players. It’s easy to sit there and say, ‘Well, this guy should’ve played more.’ And you can certainly make a case for people because when they’re playing well, that’s a natural question. But okay, well, who are you taking out? Because you can’t just keep adding without taking out. And I know it’s not easy but it’s also what’s best for the team. So you’re asking everyone to sacrifice and put the team first. And for the most part, I think our guys have handled that well.”

Just how well they’ve handled it is debatable with Josh Hart and Quentin Grimes openly griping about their opportunities at some point already this season and Quickley, to his credit, has never gone public as his minutes have dipped.

The simple answer is that with the current roster construction, the Knicks are overcrowded in the backcourt. When they made the move to sign Donte DiVincenzo in the summer they added a valuable piece to the roster, but with his placement in the rotation in place of Obi Toppin the Knicks now have him battling with RJ Barrett, Grimes, Hart and Quickley for minutes alongside Jalen Brunson.

And the complicated answer, one that the Knicks have not faced yet, and one that may alienate the fan base, is that moving Quickley ahead of the trade deadline might be the easiest solution to the logjam. The combination of value to a team that would make him a starter and his low-cost expiring contract makes Quickley the piece that could be paired with a contract like Evan Fournier’s expiring deal and some combination of the Knicks' surplus of draft picks to land them a better fit, giving them more size and opening up minutes for the remaining guards and wings.

The Knicks could move someone else — Grimes, who saw his minutes limited to just 11 Wednesday in Oklahoma City, or even Barrett could also generate interest. But until they move one of them, or more than one of them, the Knicks are going to face this dilemma. And for now, nearly every one of the Knicks best-performing lineups include Quickley.

“I don’t get into that stuff,” Quickley said. “I watch film on the team I’m about to play, work hard and when I get on the court, try to do the best I can.”

And he has done that, finishing second in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year balloting last season and providing the spark again this season — including 22 points in 25 minutes Wednesday. Still, he was pulled in the final four minutes in favor of Barrett, who was struggling through a rough night — which continued as he turned the ball over as soon as he entered the game and then misfired from three, putting him at 0-for-6 from beyond the arc at that point.

“You’re gonna finish with different guys,” Thibodeau said. “It’s what the game needs. Sometimes, it’s matchups. Sometimes, someone’s got it going. Sometimes, you need size; you’re looking at the switching you’re doing. And you’re asking guys to sacrifice, because you can only put five out there. And so, that’s the way you roll with it. We need everyone."

For now, they have little choice. But at some point the chaos has to end and, with Quickley set for restricted free agency in the summer, the time may be coming to resolve this problem.

Notes & quotes: The NBA announced Thursday that the February 26 game at Detroit has been moved to Madison Square Garden, meaning the Knicks will now have 41 games on the road after the In-Season Tournament had left them with 42 road games. The 2-28 Pistons will play 42 road games.