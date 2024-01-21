Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein exits early vs. Raptors with ankle soreness

While the celebration was on for much of the night Saturday as the Knicks beat the Raptors, 126-100, at Madison Square Garden, they still had cause for concern. Isaiah Hartenstein exited for good in the third quarter with what the team called a sore left ankle after playing only 23:04.

Hartenstein has been a huge part of the Knicks' success since Mitchell Robinson was sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery. With Robinson not expected back for at least another two months, they can hardly afford to be without Hartenstein.

As a starter, Hartenstein entered Saturday’s game averaging 7.8 points and 12.2 rebounds in 34.4 minutes per game. He had one point and four rebounds Saturday before being ruled out.

Precious Achiuwa, who was part of the trade that brought OG Anunoby to New York, stepped in and played 24:56, finishing with 18 points on 9-for-10 shooting and 11 rebounds against his former team. His play has been spotty since his arrival and he often has sat out the entire second half of games.

Jericho Sims is healthy again after being sidelined earlier this season with an ankle injury, but Sims has been out of the rotation of late.

“Doing a good job, staying ready,” coach Tom Thibodeau said of Sims. “When you’re not in the rotation, you just got to keep working and practices are really your games, and sometimes there’s limited practice. but he does a really good job of coming in and putting extra work in. So very pleased with him.”

Hello old friend

While the return of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley was the focus of the Garden crowd, Anunoby was greeted warmly by his longtime Raptors teammates. But low-key is how Anunoby operates.

“You guys probably think that’s a persona,” said Toronto’s Chris Boucher, one of Anunoby's closest friends on the Raptors. “But that’s who he is. Low-key, down to earth. You know what I’m saying? I saw after the game [last week, the on-court] interview? That’s what you guys are going to get all the time, so don’t be surprised.”