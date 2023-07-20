Knicks' Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein enjoy meeting young fans at day camp in Merrick

Coleman Country Day Camp was transformed into a paradise for young Knicks fans on Thursday. Knicks shirts and jerseys, none more prevalent than Jalen Brunson’s No. 11, could be spotted all over the day camp in Merrick.

And for good reason. The campers had a visit from Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein on Thursday afternoon to ask questions, play 2-on-2 basketball in an indoor complex and meet two popular Knicks.

“Watching them being excited to play but also kind of star-struck, it was a really cool experience,” Brunson said. “I just wanted to go out there and have fun and make sure they’re having a good time and it was a blast.”

Brunson, who averaged 24 points per game last season and was recently named to USA Basketball’s World Cup team, and Hartenstein certainly had their share of fun as well. They were jokingly blocking or dribbling around some of the campers but also used their height to help the youngsters. Hartenstein used his 7-foot frame to lift a few campers for a dunk.

Isaiah Hartensein of the Knicks, right, jokes with teammate Jalen Brunson during their visit to Coleman Country Day Camp on Thursday. Credit: James Escher

“Our camp is still buzzing,” said Ross Coleman, the camp’s owner. “I think to have an opportunity to meet your sports heroes at your camp and have a high five and get to ask a question and play basketball about them is as good as it gets.”

Media wasn’t permitted to ask basketball questions on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean the young campers didn’t. The two were asked questions by a few different groups. One asked: "Who is the toughest team to play right now?" Both players answered Miami after the Heat defeated the Knicks in six games in the Eastern Conference semifinals in May before making the NBA Finals.

Others wanted to know who their GOAT (greatest of all-time) was and both said Michael Jordan at this moment, how they both got into basketball (they both have dads that were former professional players) and what it’s like to be 7-foot tall, which only Hartenstein could accurately answer.

Brunson, who was born in New Jersey, has a Long Island connection because his mother is from West Hempstead and attended Malverne High School. Brunson remembers visiting his grandparents in West Hempstead growing up and was excited to return to the area on Thursday. He told the campers his first basketball hoop was a child hoop in his grandparents' kitchen.

“I know this area pretty well,” Brunson said. “I used to see my grandparents a lot, they don’t live here anymore but this area is pretty special.”