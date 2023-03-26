Jalen Brunson tests wrist at practice, 'questionable' for Rockets

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Whither Jalen Brunson?

That is a question whose answer is still to be determined.

The Knicks’ point guard participated in practice Sunday at the MSG Training Center but is “questionable” for Monday night’s game at the Garden against Houston with a sprained right wrist, coach Tom Thibodeau said.

“He did everything so he seemed fine,” said Thibodeau, who was unsure whether Brunson received an MRI or X-ray on the wrist.

Brunson missed the Knicks’ 111-106 loss to the Magic in Orlando Thursday. He suffered the injury in Wednesday’s loss to the Heat in Miami. And it came after Brunson had missed five full games and half of another spanning March 5-14 with a bruised left foot. His first full game back from the foot injury was the win over Denver on March 18 in which he scored 24 points and handed out five assists in 32 minutes. Following that game, Brunson logged 37 minutes in losses to Minnesota and Miami.

The Knicks had two days off after the loss to the Magic, so Sunday was their first day back at work and their first chance to see how Brunson responded to the rest.

“He looked pretty good,” Immanuel Quickley said. “We shot — he was shooting with me — [and] he looked pretty good. We’ll just have to see how he feels tomorrow.”

Entering the final seven games of the regular season, the Knicks (42-33) are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race, just 1 1/2 gamesup on the sixth-seeded Nets (40-34) and two games ahead of seventh seed Miami (40-35). The top six teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs, while the seventh through 10th seeds are relegated to the play-in round.

Having Brunson, who is averaging 23.8 points and 6.2 assists, back in the lineup would certainly bolster their chances of avoiding the play-in round.

But whether the guard returns for Monday night’s game, Thibodeau was emphatic that his team’s success lies in its roots.

“You don’t replace a guy like Jalen individually,” Thibodeau said. “You have to do that collectively. And that’s where we [have] to rely on our defense and our rebounding and sharing the ball and doing it that way.”

Against the Heat and Magic, defense failed the Knicks. Miami shot 57% from the field overall (45-for-79), including 57.1% from three (16-for-28). The Magic connected on 46% of their shots from the field (40-for-87) and 40.6% of their three-point attempts (13-for-32).

“Some of those shots guys were making [were] tough, contested shots. I think that comes with just everybody fighting and competing,” R.J. Barrett said, who added the Knicks have to “make sure that we get out there and take care [of assignments]. Don’t let the shooters that we know make shots, don’t let them get any good looks.”

Notes & quotes: The Knicks announced the signing of guard DaQuan Jefferies, who is averaging 21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 21 games for Westchester of the G-League.





