Jason Kidd scratched because of bad back

Jason Kidd still hasn't made it to Brooklyn.

Back spasms knocked Kidd out of Monday night's game against his former team, the Knicks said. He didn't even come to the game. Kidd, 39, who has a history of back issues, is the NBA's third-oldest player. He has also been one of the Knicks' most important players.

Kidd's leadership, passing, intelligence and three-point shooting have been a big reason the Knicks came into the game with a 9-3 record. His status for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee was not disclosed.

Minus Kidd, who started the first 12 games at shooting guard, coach Mike Woodson played a more conventional lineup. The Knicks started Kurt Thomas at power forward. Carmelo Anthony played his natural position, small forward, and Ronnie Brewer slid back to shooting guard.

In his pregame briefing with reporters, Woodson said he wasn't sure if everyone was available, but wouldn't reveal who. When asked specifically about Kidd, Woodson said, "Don't know yet."

Woodson may have been hoping to keep it from the Nets, but members of their organization already knew Kidd wasn't at the game.

Kidd played 6½ seasons with the Nets. He was with them when the team was sold to Bruce Ratner during the 2003-04 season and talk of the Brooklyn move started. Kidd made several appearances in Brooklyn. But Kidd said after Sunday's game that he never thought he would play for the Nets in Brooklyn.

"It just takes too long to build things here," Kidd said. "It was just too much of having to get people out of different places. It was just too long of a project. But I'm happy they got it done. It's a great place."

Kidd considered rejoining the Nets as a free agent over the summer. But the Knicks had more money to offer and a bigger role.

Knick knacks

When the Knicks' locker room opened pregame and a large group of media walked in, Iman Shumpert said, "Did Jeremy Lin sign back?" . . . This was the first time the Knicks were the visiting team in New York against the Nets since 1977.