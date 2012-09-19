Jeremy Lin era in Houston under way as former Knick participates in first workout

HOUSTON -- Jeremy Lin is finally getting his own bed.

The 6-3 point guard, who became an international phenomenon during one dazzling month with the Knicks last season, went through his first workout with the Houston Rockets Tuesday.

Naturally, he drew a horde of media to Toyota Center, evidence that Lin-sanity has plenty of life left. "I don't know if I'm the face of the franchise just yet," Lin said. "I think we're a young team and we're all going to buy in. The thing about us is it's not going to be any one person that's going to carry us to where we want to go, it's going to be everybody."

Lin was waived by the Rockets last December, then picked up by the Knicks. He was hesitant to buy a home and slept on teammate Landry Fields' couch the night before his breakout game against the Nets on Feb. 4.

Lin, who signed a three-year, $25-million contract with Houston, arrived Monday. He asked teammate Chandler Parsons if he could "crash" on his couch until he bought furniture.

"I've got to get that bed in there," Lin said, "so I can sleep well tonight."

Lin, who had knee surgery in April, recuperated in his native California. "I feel good, I feel healthy," said Lin, who has shed 10 pounds since last season. "I feel lighter. I'm excited." -- AP