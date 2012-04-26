Jeremy Lin works out at Knicks practice

GREENBURGH. N.Y. -- Jeremy Lin was back on the basketball court Wednesday, shooting and working on some conditioning drills with trainer Dave Hancock as his teammates practiced on an adjacent court.

It marked the first time Lin has been seen working out at a Knicks practice since he had surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee on April 2, though Knicks interim coach Mike Woodson said he also did some drills on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Woodson said the best-case scenario for the point guard's return would be the second round of the playoffs -- if the Knicks make it there -- which is in line with the six-week timetable doctors gave when Lin had the surgery.

"He's starting to smell the gym a little more, which is great," Woodson said of Lin, who didn't talk to reporters. "I asked him yesterday how he felt after getting out running a little bit; he said he felt pretty good. But we got to put him through drills where he's cutting and things of that nature to make sure the knee doesn't swell up and he's not physically sore. There is going to be some soreness. We just have to make sure when he steps out on the floor he's able to do basketball things."

Woodson said it was encouraging to see him out there. "I'd like to think if we were able to get out of this first round, he should be ready for the second round, I would think," he said. "Again, it's not for me to determine that. He's got to come to us along with the doctors and say that the knee feels fine and he's confident that he can cut and do the things he once did. Then we'll put him back in uniform."