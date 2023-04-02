Knicks' Julius Randle watches from bench as he awaits reevaluation

Julius Randle took a seat on the Knicks bench in the first quarter, wearing a boot on his left leg. And like many of the fans might have felt, he departed shortly after watching the Knicks struggle against the severely-shorthanded Wizards.

It was just as well for him to retreat. The important thing for Randle and the Knicks right now is to avoid any possibility of getting hit again and anything that would slow his rehabilitation. After suffering a sprained left ankle Wednesday the Knicks announced that he would be reevaluated in two weeks — which puts him hopeful of good news right as the first round of the playoffs are scheduled to begin.

“Just follow the protocol they’re laying out for you,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “That's all you can do. So work your way through it day by day. When he's healthy he'll go. He’s just following their protocol, a lot of treatment, that sort of thing.”

Bench soaks up extra minutes

With Randle sidelined at least until the postseason and RJ Barrett out with a non-COVID illness the Knicks had Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley in the starting lineup and even Evan Fournier got dusted off and inserted into the rotation. For the Knicks, the absences have at least provided an opportunity for minutes to some of the bench players.

“I think that's the way you'd have to approach it, and we saw that earlier in the year,” Thibodeau said. “I think when Obi went out we were 10 and 5 during that stretch. Jericho [Sims] got time as a four, he and Isaiah [Hartenstein] for that stretch played very well.

“We wouldn't probably wouldn't have gotten to that if that didn't happen. Then when RJ went out, that was a different set of circumstances. But that's why you always want everyone to be ready. You never know when something can change, whether it be injury, foul trouble, illness, whatever it might be. But be ready and you need everyone on the team to make that commitment and sacrifice.”