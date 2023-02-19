Julius Randle's All-Star Weekend ball in the family

SALT LAKE CITY — As Julius Randle was struggling through his round of the three-point shootout at NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday night the television cameras panned over to his 6-year-old son Kyden, showing his face contort into a frown as the shots bounded off the rim leaving Randle eliminated in the first round.

For the elder Randle there would be no frown or tears or regrets at saying yes when the league came calling for a last-minute replacement in the shootout. For Julius Randle, the weekend was all about soaking in the moments, enjoying every minute not only with his peers as he earned his second All-Star honor in three years, but with his family, whom he parked courtside for every event.

And if the cameras caught the one moment of disappointment, the Randles — Julius and Kyden — were happy to be a part of this event.

“Yeah, 1,000%,” Randle said. “This is way better. I guess this is a true experience, and I'm having fun with it. My family, my son, Ky, he is here. He is having a blast. Jayce, my other kid, is having a blast. That's really what it's all about for me.

“It’s the best part for me. There’s a lot going on this weekend. Obviously, it’s a celebration for the season that everybody has had up to this point. For me it’s about spending the time with my boys, them getting this experience with my wife and my family.”

Randle earned an All-Star berth two seasons ago, the first of his career. But it was in the midst of the COVID lockdown and it didn’t come with all of the fanfare and opportunities that he found this time.

Everything seems a little more fun, a little more joyous for Randle now, and not just touring his way around All-Star Weekend.

Two seasons ago Randle and the Knicks flourished, earning the No. 4 seed in the East and a playoff berth and Randle not only becoming an All-Star but named an All-NBA second-team member.

But last season his play fell off and the team dropped below .500 again. Calls from fans for Obi Toppin to get more minutes made Randle a target, and when he struggled the chants of "M-V-P" of a year earlier became boos and taunts. With his family often near courtside hearing it, he fought back and took on the fans. But he spoke earlier this month about the change — not only in his play but in his body language that brought him back. An offseason visit from Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant came with a harsh message.

“One of the biggest things was he was like, you know, just talking about the year before,” Randle said. “And he said something like along the lines of — if you were your teammate and saw you acting the way that you did sometimes, body language, showing frustration, whatever it was, would you want to be your teammate? And I was like, no. I had to look at myself in the mirror and take accountability and get better and learn from it.”

Since signing with the Knicks in 2019 Randle has never been doubted for his work ethic, coming in each season highly conditioned and expanding his game. This season he came armed with a new role, sharing the ball in a way he had not been required to after the team signed point guard Jalen Brunson. He expanded his three-point shooting, firing up 477 attempts already, nearly 100 more than he had shot in any full season. His percentage has improved from 30.8% to 33.8%, good enough to convince the NBA to ask him if he wanted in for the three-point shootout. He was eliminated in the first round with a score of 13 — far off the leaders, but at least not the worst performance of the night.

“They asked me,” he explained before the event. “I didn't find out until after the [Knicks' final game before the break]. They asked me. I said why not? Have fun with it. I practiced once."





He smiled when it was over and then he did what he has done all weekend: Take in the rest of the show. He was on the floor with his family Friday night when teammate Quentin Grimes was a part of the Rising Stars Challenge and after his participation Saturday he got dressed and stuck around to watch Jericho Sims join in the Slam Dunk contest.

And whatever Sunday night brought, he was happy to be back as a part of the All-Star Game again.

“It was a blur just because every day, everything was fitted into one event,” Randle said of that first-time participation two years ago. “It was tough, it was quick. Just to be there was an honor. For that to be the first one was cool but this one is definitely a lot more fun.”