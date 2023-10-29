Julius Randle's turnover binge isn't entirely his fault

Pelicans coach Quin Snyder spoke earlier this week about facing the Knicks and the tough decision of how to slow Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, a 1A and 1B attack in which either one could carry the team. But through the first three games, there has been something missing from Randle, who came into the season seeking to improve his efficiency.

A small sample size to be sure, but through three games Randle is shooting just 27.7% from the field — a 5-for-22 opening night effort against Boston, followed by 4-for-10 in Atlanta and 4-for-15 Saturday in New Orleans. He was also 0-for-5 from beyond the arc in Saturday's loss and turned the ball over eight times.

“I’ve just gotta make shots,” Randle said. “Yeah, I’ve gotta look at the tape but I’ve just gotta make shots. They’ll fall.”

And they likely will. There could be excuses: Randle changed his offseason program because surgery kept him off his feet for much of the summer and then he never played 5-on-5 until training camp started earlier this month.

“I’m not making excuses,” Randle said. “I’ve just gotta continue to get better.”

Randle has done some things well. He had seven assists without a turnover in the opener and then nearly posted a triple-double even with his shooting struggles in Atlanta with 17 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and three turnovers. But Saturday was a disaster shooting, handling the ball and on the other end trying to match up with Zion Williamson.

“He’s being aggressive. He’s attacking,” Jalen Brunson said of Randle. “Those are things he works on. As a group we need to be better. But we’ve got to help each other be better. Can’t just be like I have to be better or he has to be better. How can we collectively help each other.”

“I thought that was his best passing game [Friday],” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He was phenomenal. I thought he had the right intentions [Saturday]. Some of it was we were a step behind. We were a step slow. So, we’ve got to make sure we clean that up. But for the most part, he’s battling his way through. I knew it would take some time, just let him work his way through it.”

Compare it to Randle’s first three games last season when he shot 24-for-47 overall and committed only five turnovers in the three games combined. But Thibodeau and Brunson were quick to point out that while the turnovers would go on Randle’s statistics, they weren’t all his fault.

“It’s easier to think it’s Julius, but everyone has to work together,” Thibodeau said. “If the outlets aren’t there, you’re a step behind, you’re a step slow — he needs to have three outlets when he’s being double-teamed. So, that’s something we can do better.”

“I think we’ve just got to do a better job of giving everyone outlets,” Brunson said. “Julius is going to command attention. We need to help him out, get to the spacing for him to make the pass. We just weren’t in the right spots. If teams are collapsing, we’ve got to be able to space the perimeter. A lot of our turnovers have been like inside passing, stuff like that. We’ve just got to be better, just got to be more sound, be more on point with that.”