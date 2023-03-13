Knicks' Tom Thibodeau able to manage load on Julius Randle

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the Knicks finished up their stay in Los Angeles Sunday, salvaging a win over the Lakers thanks to Julius Randle resetting himself after three straight games of struggles, a question was posed to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

With Randle leading the NBA in minutes played, having not only played every game this season, but also shouldering much of the load for the team’s success, had he ever tried to tell Randle that it might be a good idea to sit out a game.

“I don’t understand the question,” Thibodeau said, a hint of a smile forming. “No, you know, same thing. Seriously, so we talk about pacing the team, right? So, there’s a number of different ways. And I know it’s in vogue to, ‘Oh, this guy played 38 minutes tonight, so therefore that’s too many minutes.’ Well, how do you know what he did the day before? How do you know what he did in practice? You don’t know.

“So, to say someone played 38 minutes and then they need rest — well, that’s not true. And then if you’re scrimmaging in practice, maybe you hold him out of a scrimmage or maybe you have a sub with him or maybe he has a couple reps and he’s out or maybe he does nothing. Maybe he just does recovery. So, there’s a lot of different ways to do it. Again, trust the medical people. Trust the player. We have a very young team, so when you have a young team — and Julius is just going into his prime, right? The only way they’re going to get better is by working. If they don’t work, they’re not getting better.”

While Thibodeau’s point is often dissected by the fan base, there is something to it. His teams have historically gotten stronger as the season wore on and this season has been no different. And Randle has performed — this brief interlude of shooting struggles perhaps having more to do with the absence of Jalen Brunson than any tired legs. Brunson has been sidelined by a sore left foot, wearing a walking boot on the bench Sunday for protection. He has not been ruled out for Tuesday’s final game of the four-game road trip against the Trail Blazers. Whether he plays Tuesday or doesn't, the Knicks don’t play again until Saturday.

Randle was asked recently if he felt well-rested and he said, “Sure. I don’t know.” Asking out has never been a consideration. He led the NBA in minutes per game while missing just one game two seasons ago and earned second team All-NBA honors, and this season he may find himself on the All-NBA team again — the most recent NBA.com MVP ladder placed Randle in seventh place.

And if there was any sign of fatigue it didn’t show in game No. 70 as he was aggressive from the opening tip, scoring 18 first-quarter points and finishing with 33.

“Yeah, for sure,” RJ Barrett said. “He’s going to do what he’s going to do. It’s Julius. You expect that from him.”

Said Thibodeau, “We have a bunch of gym rats, and that’s what makes this team so enjoyable to be around, to coach, to be a part of. They’re workers. They love being in the gym. You don’t have to beg them to come in. They come in. They’re there all the time, and I know if we continue to do that, we’ll improve. And so, when your best players set the tone for that, then you’re on your way.”