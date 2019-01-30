Knicks get no Rising Stars Challenge nods

The Knicks have had few highlights this season and no one worthy of a spot in the All-Star Game in two weeks. And even as they work on developing their three rookies and two second-year players, the Knicks came up empty even on the Rising Stars Challenge.

While one — most likely Kevin Knox — could still be added with Lonzo Ball nursing an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined, the Knicks showed that the league’s coaches believe they still have a lot to prove.

Trae Young, Marvin Bagley III and Jaren Jackson were the only rookies placed on the USA squad. Without Ball there are two point guards on the roster, and another player who could be considered is Cleveland’s Collin Sexton.

Knox, the 19-year-old rookie, has had his ups and downs, but he did earn Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors in December and is averaging 12.2 points per game, seventh among rookies. Knox has appeared to hit a rookie wall of late, struggling through a five-game stretch in which he shot just 13-for-51 before breaking out with a 19-point effort Monday in Charlotte.

The Knicks were willing to pass on the opportunity for rest to acclimate the player they believe is a future All-Star to the star culture. Knicks coach David Fizdale had spoken of trying to get Knox around some of the league’s superstars, particularly those who the coach already has relationships with like LeBron James.

Frank Ntilikina played last season for the World squad, but did not get the nod this time around as he has suffered through another inconsistent season. Rookies Allonzo Trier and Mitchell Robinson as well as sophomore Damyean Dotson were left off the rosters.