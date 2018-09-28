Allonzo Trier's athleticism impresses Knicks coach David Fizdale

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — While the starting jobs are up for grabs, maybe a roster spot is, too.

Allonzo Trier, whom the Knicks signed to a two-way contract after he went undrafted out of Arizona, was dogged by two suspensions for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug in his sophomore year (the second of which was withdrawn). He has caught the eye of Knicks coach David Fizdale with his offensive prowess and mostly with his athleticism and hustle.

“I don’t want to put a cap on him,” Fizdale said. “The kid can put the ball in the hole, and since we’ve had him, he’s had six chase-down blocks. The LeBron block. You just don’t see that that often that a guy can run somebody down and meet him at the apex and block it. That’s a real gift right there.

“I don’t want to say G-League with him, or he’s up with us. I just want to see what happens with him because he’s a talented kid

. . . I could see why some people might have passed on him because in college there was no space for him to really move around. You can really pack it in in college. But all of a sudden with the floor spread, his game has opened up.”

Knox locked in

Kevin Knox was asked if there is any game he has circled or any opponent he is anxious to face in his rookie season. “No. I didn’t circle anything,” he said. “I could’ve circled every game if I wanted to . . . Every game is a big game in your rookie season.”

Clarifying comparisons

Shortly after being hired by the Knicks, Fizdale said in a radio interview that Lance Thomas could be the Knicks’ version of Warriors All-Star Draymond Green. He clarified those comments Thursday.

“Can he guard multiple positions? Can he push the ball up if he rebounds the ball and organize us into an offensive scheme? Can he make an open three?” Fizdale said. “ . . . I’m not saying Lance is going be exactly Draymond, but for us, can he play that role? . . . I’m trying to give a picture of the type of game I want them to play . . . He’s been living up to that in camp and it’s been great.”