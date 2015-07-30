Knicks announce signings of Kristaps Porzingis and Jerian Grant

The Knicks announced Thursday that they signed first-round draft picks Kristaps Porzingis and Jerian Grant to contracts.

Terms of the deals were not announced.

The team also announced the re-signing of veteran forward Lou Amundson. Amundson agreed to terms earlier this month on a one-year, $1.65 million contract, his agent Mark Bartelstein said.

Porzingis, a 7-3 forward who was the fourth overall selection in June's draft, played on the Knicks' summer league team in Las Vegas earlier this month and averaged 10.5 points in four games.

Grant, a guard, was the 19th overall selection in the draft by the Hawks and then was dealt to the Knicks. He averaged 11.8 points and 4.8 assists in five games for the Knicks' summer league team in Las Vegas.

Amundson was acquired last season as part of a three-way deal with the Cavaliers and Thunder. Amundson averaged 6 points and 6 rebounds in 41 games for the Knicks.