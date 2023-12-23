Knicks trounced by Bucks, fall to 0-3 vs. Milwaukee this season

Late in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden Saturday a video review removed a point from the Milwaukee Bucks and in adjusting the score to 28-22 the scoreboard briefly posted a 280-22 lead for the Bucks over the Knicks. And it didn’t feel unreasonable.

From start to finish the Knicks were a step slow, were too small and seemed outclassed again as the Bucks handed them a 130-111 defeat. This was the first of a two-game set between the two teams as they face off again on Christmas Day and another game in which the Knicks could not match up with the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks are now 0-3 against the Bucks and 0-3 against the Boston Celtics and besides finding out why the schedule makers have loaded their early season with so many tests the Knicks have to figure out a way to pass one.

“I thought that every aspect of the game, we were a step behind,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Defensive transition. Usually we’re a very good rebounding team. We didn’t rebound the ball. We didn’t score in transition, ourselves. Just a low-energy type game. So we got to bounce back.”

“Yeah, we just played behind the eight ball all game,” Jalen Brunson said. “It’s tough to play catch up with a team like that."

After days of hearing questions of whether he was big enough to lead a team to contention, Brunson seemed to be the only player on the Knicks who was big enough for the moment.

The Knicks had no answers for the Bucks as they once again failed to find a way to slow the Milwaukee offense and, more troubling, they were pummeled on the glass and played as if they’d just polished off a holiday meal offensively. Brunson did his part, pouring in 36 points, all in the first three quarters. But just as his 45-point effort on November 3 was wasted in a loss, he had little help and little hope in this game.

A late run softened some of the offensive woes individually. RJ Barrett scored 10 fourth-quarter points and Julius Randle finished with 26 after shooting 5-for-14 through three quarters. But the Knicks troubles were hardly limited to their own struggles offensively.

The Bucks, in winning their seventh straight game and improving to 3-0 against the Knicks this season, shot 16-for-32 from three — the third straight time they’ve converted 50% from beyond the arc against the Knicks this season. And they beat the Knicks up on the glass all night, out rebounding them 53-40.

“That was one of the first times we got out-rebounded like that,” Randle said. “They just had more energy from the start than us.

“[Facing them again in two days], refresh, refocus. Understand that we’ve got to be the aggressor. Come back and get ready again. It’s the same team, same gym. The ball’s not changing, it’s not supposed to change.”

Part of the Knicks troubles came in the opening minutes as Isaiah Hartenstein was hit with a pair of quick fouls. Already without Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims, that left undersized Taj Gibson as the next option against the massive Bucks front line.

“Yeah that’s just something I can’t do, especially given the situation we’re in right now,” Hartenstein said. “Before when we had Mitch, we had the luxury of: if one guy was not doing good, or if one guy was in foul trouble, I don’t think there was any drop-off at all. So I feel like especially in a situation where Taj is coming back trying to get his feet under him, I can’t do that. I think I put us in a bad situation, especially against a team like that, where even when I come back, it’s kind of hard to get the lead back. So for the future, I’ve just got to be better in that situation, and I will be better in that situation.”

After taking control in the first quarter the Bucks never let the Knicks get the lead again. Trailing by as many as 16 points in the second quarter, they closed within 62-54 at the intermission on a buzzer-beating jumper by Brunson. He then scored to start the second half, bringing the Knicks within six. But Milwaukee quickly took control again and despite Brunson piling up 36 points on 15-for-22 shooting through three quarters the Bucks took a 100-87 lead into the fourth quarter. They grew the lead to as many as 22 points down the stretch.

There was a slight spark early as Randle and Bobby Portis went at each other, the two players signed in the summer of 2019 jawing and gesturing as they attacked each other in the paint. But Portis got the better of it on the court early, scoring 13 early points to help the Bucks put this game away early.

Notes & quotes: The Knicks made a roster move Saturday morning to provide insurance at center, signing Dmytro Skapintsev to a two-way contract and waiving two-way player Jaylen Martin. The 7-1 Skapintsev played with the Knicks in the Las Vegas Summer League and has been with the Westchester Knicks this season. “Really hard worker, has gotten a lot better,” Thibodeau said. “ . . . His size is terrific. He can pass the ball a little bit. Does a little bit of everything. Great communicator on defense. So we think he’ll be a good addition.” His arrival surprised his teammates. Hartenstein said, “I’ve never seen him. I mean I’ve seen him in the summer league. He was pretty good. Funny I thought he was changing. I didn’t know he was coming on. I thought it was [assistant video coordinator] Carson [Shanks]. He’s a tall guy. I thought he was putting on a jersey.”

rything. Great