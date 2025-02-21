Karl - Anthony Towns has 32 points, 18 rebounds as shorthanded Knicks escape feisty Bulls in overtime

If there is one thing we have learned more than offensive or defensive schemes through the first 970 games of Tom Thibodeau’s head-coaching career it is that he doesn’t take a night off, never giving up a game, no matter the circumstance.

He certainly wasn’t about to wave the white flag in game No. 971 Thursday night when the Knicks hosted the Chicago Bulls, even as he trotted out a starting lineup without Josh Hart or OG Anunoby. For Thibodeau and the Knicks, it was another night of next man up.

So, if it was going to take a sensational defensive play by Mikal Bridges to keep the Knicks alive, an extra five minutes of overtime and an exhausting effort by the available bodies with a crucial game less than 24 hours away in Cleveland, so be it. The Knicks did have their two All-Stars, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, along with just enough help. And, on this night that would be enough - just barely enough - as they escaped with a 113-111 win.

Bridges sent the game to overtime by coming up with a key stop — isolated in the post against 6-foot-10 Nikola Vucevic with the clock ticking toward zero, he rose up and blocked a jump hook. Given a reprieve, the Knicks charged ahead in overtime and then hung on.

Towns finished with 32 points and 18 rebounds while Brunson had 22 points and 12 assists. Deuce McBride, inserted into the starting lineup, had 23 points, three steals and three blocked shots, and Precious Achiuwa, the other addition to the lineup, had 11 points and nine rebounds. But it was the defense, first from Bridges to get them to overtime, and then in the extra session when the Knicks held Chicago scoreless after a Josh Giddey jumper started the period for the next 3:05 while the Knicks ran off nine straight points.

And when the lead was down to two, it was a defensive lineup of little-used Delon Wright, Bridges, Landry Shamet, McBride and Achiuwa on the floor — and Shamet defending Vucevic this time as he air-balled a jumper as time expired.

Towns, who had put up back-to-back 40-point efforts before the break, seemed to have left his shot in San Francisco, missing 13 of 15 attempts in the first half. But as usual, by the time the game was over, he had put up numbers. This time it came in the third period when Towns hit his first eight shots and finished the period 9-for-10 from the floor with 20 points. But he was scoreless and attempted just one shot in the fourth quarter while Brunson had just two points in the second half before tying the score with a jumper in the final 30 seconds.

The Knicks led by as many as 10 in the third quarter and were up seven early in the fourth, but struggled to keep the Bulls at bay. Giddey tied the score at 92 with 7:19 to play, draining a three-pointer, and then Chicago went up two before Bridges drained a three-pointer to get the lead back. McBride followed with a jumper for a three-point lead, but Giddey tied it again with 4:36 remaining and it was back and forth from there.

Ball misfired on a three with 6.1 seconds left but Vucevic batted the ball back to White and Bridges deflected the ball out of bounds with just two seconds left.

The injuries still might be more troubling than the performance, as the Knicks were hoping to return from the break healthy for the first time all season and instead found themselves without two starters for the first time.

There was no hint of status' moving forward for Hart or Anunoby, both whom Thibodeau described as day to day. He provided even less insight into the potential return of Mitchell Robinson, who practiced in full Tuesday and Wednesday — Tuesday’s practice session marking the first one this season that the Knicks had their full roster available. Hart sat out Wednesday’s session with patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee - also known as runner's knee,

“You trust the medical people, the player,” Thibodeau said. “So when they’re ready to go, they go and if they’re not ready to go, they don’t go. And then the next guy gets in there.

“And I think going into the season you understand you’re going to hit stretches like that and you have to have a strategy for everything. If we’re in a back-to-back, we worry about the first game We’ll worry about the second game tomorrow. But stay locked in to what we have to do today. If you’re available, great. And if not, the next guy has to be ready.”