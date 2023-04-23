RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart come up big as Knicks take 3-1 series lead on Cavaliers

RJ Barrett was asked Saturday about the Knicks' defense, about the strategies that had gotten them this far in the series against the Cavaliers and he simplified it.

“I think the harder playing team is the one that’s going to win,” he said.

And just when it seemed like the answer to that call might be something the Knicks didn’t want to hear, Barrett and his Knicks teammates provided a convincing fourth-quarter punch. Tom Thibodeau put Julius Randle on the bench for the entire period and an energized combination of starters and bench pieces outran the Cavs and have put them on the brink of elimination after a 102-93 win in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.

In a span of less than 48 hours the Knicks came up with the effort to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and now can end it Wednesday night in Cleveland.

It was Barrett who got the Knicks started, taking just 15 seconds for the Knicks to answer the question of who would set the tone as he drove to the rim for a layup to start the game. But it was the combination of Barrett, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein who took the game over in the final 12 minutes.

Brunson had 29 points, six rebounds and six assists. Hart had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Barrett was barreling to the rim all game long, finishing with 26 points.

The Knicks were without Quentin Grimes, who was sidelined with a right shoulder contusion. The second-year guard sat on the bench in street clothes with his arm in a sling. While he may be a huge part of the Knicks' future, his absence opened up a starting role for Hart and he responded, taking on the task of being the primary defender on Donovan Mitchell and doing his usual scramble all over the court.

Mitchell would finish with just 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting.

The Knicks squandered an early 15-point lead, falling behind in the third quarter as Julius Randle was struggling through a listless performance and threatening to drag the team down with him. Before the quarter reached the midpoint Cleveland took a 63-61 lead as the Cavs repeatedly attacked Randle on defense, leaving open shooters as Knicks defenders scrambled to help.

The Knicks recovered to take a lead into the fourth quarter as Brunson hit a three-point field goal with 5.8 seconds left to make it 73-71. And he started the fourth with a jumper to extend the lead. From there the Knicks just outhustled and outfought the Cavs.

The 24-second clock was running down and Brunson was trapped near midcourt, two Cavs defenders almost making the 6-1 point guard almost invisible as they crowded him. And then, Brunson rose and fired a pass all the way across the court, finding Hart cutting to the rim for an emphatic dunk.

Hart repeatedly returned the favor, grabbing offensive rebounds and finding his college teammate at Villanova for open shots. Barrett, Brunson and Hart totaled 26 of the 29 Knicks' points in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cavs by themselves.