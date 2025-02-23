Knicks lose to Celtics again, drop to 0-5 against East's elite teams 

BOSTON — In the pregame locker room Josh Hart was readying himself, having flown in to join the Knicks, and after discussing the knee problem that had kept him out of action the previous two games he was asked what he saw from the team in the blowout loss without him in Cleveland.

“I saw us get our butt kicked and it was extremely embarrassing,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we don’t let that happen again.”

And almost as soon as the game tipped off, with a national television audience tuned in and Hart getting a close-up view, the Knicks were trailing by double digits, again on their way to another disheartening loss to one of the elite teams in the NBA, a 118-105 decision to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

The measuring stick opportunities for the Knicks that were presented to them with Cleveland and Boston on this trip may have done just that. They showed how far the Knicks have to go to compete with the best teams in the NBA even after their offseason makeover.

The 37-point loss to Cleveland, piled onto two prior losses to Boston by a combined 50 points — games that the Knicks trailed by at least 35 points in each — have shown little evidence that the Knicks can compete with either of the teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings.

“We win together, we lose together, so we fell short,” Knicks coach Tom Thiboeau said before the game of the issues in Cleveland and getting past them. “We’re gonna take a hard look at it, be honest with ourselves, and then you have to learn from it and get ready for the next game. You’re gonna be tested every night in this league, and that’s the beauty of the league. It’s the competition of the league and then when you do fall short, you’ve got a short amount of time to make the corrections to get ready for the next one so try to get better each day.”

This time at least the Knicks didn’t let go of the rope, rallying in the third quarter to cut a 27-point deficit down to five. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns fueled the run, totaling 29 points in the quarter, and the Knicks were down just 89-82 entering the fourth quarter.

Towns finished with 24 points and 18 rebounds while Brunson had 22 points and Hart came back with 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

But nearly as quickly as they fought back they found themselves falling apart again.

The game may have been put away for good when Kristaps Porzingis delivered a one-handed slam of a lob on one end, and when Towns attempted a dunk on the other end he missed and came down awkwardly. He hobbled to the bench as the Knicks called timeout after Jaylen Brown scored with Towns not making it back on defense. Down 101-89 he went to the bench and briefly to the locker room with 8:28 remaining.

Boston pushed the lead to 18 and with 4:12 remaining Towns came back into the game, still clearly favoring the left knee.