Knicks stage big rally before losing in overtime to Clippers

Jalen Brunson was back in the lineup Saturday as the Knicks hosted the Los Angeles Clippers after missing Thursday night, forced to sit out with a non-covid illness. And his teammates could understand him missing that win over the Miami Heat, but what they couldn’t quite understand was that Brunson would be missing the NBA All-Star Game.

For much of the night, Brunson put on display his all-star credentials, with 41 points and seven assists while the Clippers showed off just what they can be with their two stars — Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combining for 65 points as the Knicks fell, 134-128, in overtime.

The Knicks trailed by as many as 17 with Brunson’s performance back in the lineup the only thing keeping them afloat.

The Knicks pulled within 108-102 before Norman Powell threw down a thunderous dunk that had the Clippers bench staggering, falling back on each other. But the Knicks answered with Julius Randle drive to the rim and kicking it out to RJ Barrett, who had misfired on all seven of his three-point attempts — and 12 straight over the last two games. But Barrett calmly drained the three, drawing the Knicks within five — as close as they’d been since midway through the third quarter.

Isaiah Hartenstein threw down a powerful dunk against his former team with 1:50 left and the Clippers called time clinging to a 112-108 lead. George then drove into the lane and turned the ball over, giving the Knicks the ball with 1:36 left. Brunson slithered to the rim, banking in a layup and it was a two-point game. Marcus Morris misfired on a three and Brunson penetrated again, but this time delivered a pass to an open Quentin Grimes in the corner for a three and the Knicks first lead of the game, up 113-112 with 52 seconds to play.

Leonard missed in the lane and Brunson drew down the clock and dropped in a floater for a three point lead. George missed on a game-tying three, but Ivaca Zubac scrambled for the offensive rebound and the Clippers swung it around the perimeter, finding Nic Batum, who buried a game-tying three as time expired in regulation.

But in overtime, whether it was the reality of the illness that had sidelined him or just the the odds, Brunson turned the ball over and had a layup blocked by Batum. And the Clippers methodically opened up a lead again and there would be no comeback this time as the Knicks were 0-for-2 with four turnovers through the first four minutes of the extra period.

Brunson was left off the top 10 in the fan vote for starters and was not selected as a reserve by the coaches. And while he still could land in the game as an injury substitution — after all, availability has been one of his trademarks — the Knicks had a hard time understanding how he was left out.

Randle earned his second All-Star berth, named as a reserve by the coaches. And while he was happy to receive the opportunity, he believed Brunson should be there, too.

“It’s a team effort, man,” Randle said Thursday night. “It’s a team honor. The only thing that really stinks] about it is I think Jalen should be right here with me.”

Brunson was a nominee for Eastern Conference Player of the Month in January, averaging 28.7 points and 5.4 assists per game and shooting 45% from beyond the arc. But he has been a key contributor on the court and in the locker room, giving the Knicks the leader they have lacked.

Brunson, who was a second-round pick of the Dallas Mavericks, worked his way into a larger role every year in Dallas. After signing with the Knicks, he has given them as good a free-agent acquisition as they have had in decades.

“I thought he was deserving, and the hard thing about the All-Star Game is there’s not enough spots for all the guys that are deserving, had a great year,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Usually the next year, once you get established, usually you get more consideration. And hopefully he’ll still get consideration this year if someone is out. He deserves it as well. Both guys, Julius in particular, just thrilled for him for the work that he put in and the way he’s approached the game.”

“Night in, night out, not only the impact that he’s had on this team but me personally,” Randle said. “He takes a lot of weight off my shoulders, and he’s somebody I know I can trust every night to get the job done. And that goes for everybody on our team. Obviously, JB, he’s been incredible this season and what he’s done for this team on a night-in, night-out basis is amazing. So, like I said, I feel like he should be an All-Star.”

Brunson will return to his hometown Philadelphia next week as the Knicks face the 76ers on Friday night. But a day earlier, at halftime of Villanova’s game against DePaul, he will have his jersey retired by the school he helped to two national championships.

That’s the honor for now. But his teammates believe more will come.

“I thought he deserved it,” Isaiah Hartenstein said of Brunson’s All-Star bid. “You never know with the NBA, but again, he’s been really helpful for us this year and I think he should’ve made it. But I think he’ll definitely make it in the future. But yeah, he’s been big for us this year. Sad that he didn’t make it.”