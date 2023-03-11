Knicks fall to Clippers for third loss in row

LOS ANGELES — It was the final second of the third quarter, the clock down to just 3/10 of a second when the frustration boiled over for Julius Randle.

Until then it may have been the officiating as the game was played with basically a no-blood, no foul approach, or his own struggles as he was 3-for-19 shooting at that point. But Randle reared back and fired an elbow at Los Angeles Clippers center Mason Plumlee. As the teams went to the bench for a video review which would result in a technical on Randle and a foul on him too, calls that would cost the Knicks three points, Randle blew up.

He started toward the officials with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau restraining him and then he had words with teammate Evan Fournier and team security guard Tim Rylko before finally heading to the end of the bench where associate head coach Johnnie Bryant calmed him.

Frustration is understandable for the Knicks right now as they fell for the third straight game, facing life without Jalen Brunson for an indeterminate stretch. The nine-game winning streak and good feelings seem like a long time ago.

The 106-95 loss dropped the Knicks into sixth place behind the Nets by percentage points with 13 games remaining.

Kawhi Leonard not only clamped down defensively, but had 38 points on 14-for-22 shooting.

Randle finished with 19 points but shot just 5-for-24 and the Knicks got little help elsewhere in the starting lineup. RJ Barrett had 11 points on 5-for-12 shooting. Only Immanuel Quickley, starting in place of Brunson, had a solid offensive night with 26 points and he also grabbed 10 rebounds. After shooting 13-for-50 from beyond the arc Friday the Knicks were just 7-for-31 this time.

After the Sacramento loss, Randle said, “I couldn’t throw the ball in the ocean. We had great looks, too. I honestly think we had great looks throughout the game and they just didn’t go in. Sometimes it’s like that. It can’t linger. Can’t let it affect the next game.”

But it did linger. Randle has endured a 5-for-17 shooting night against Charlotte, then 8-for-22 versus Sacramento and now this one.

The three points on Randle’s miscue and rant turned a one-point Knicks lead into a two-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Randle went to the bench for the start of the fourth quarter, which is normal for his rotation, and returned with 6:28 to play and the Knicks trailing at 89-82.

After the Clippers stretched the lead to 10, Randle buried a three-pointer but an uncontested dunk and an Eric Gordon three around a turnover and another miss at the rim for Randle sent the Knicks scrambling to a timeout with 4:33 left and trailing 97-85.

The Knicks fell behind by as many as 14 before closing it to eight with 2:21 remaining.

The Knicks somehow had managed to hold a 49-47 lead at halftime despite the shooting struggles. Randle missed nine of his first 10 shots before hitting a late three-pointer and Barrett was 1-for-4 — and each of them had two turnovers. Playing without Brunson the two seemed to revert to the struggles of last season, working through isolation to try to get their shot and when the defenders are Leonard and George that is a tough task.

“Just play, you know,” Thibodeau said. “We've played a lot without Jalen … But just trust the game. The game's going to tell you what to do.”