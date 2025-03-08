LOS ANGELES

As the final 80 seconds of overtime ticked down and the game slipped away, the Knicks' struggles were understandable.

They had just seen Jalen Brunson go down in pain and then limp to the locker room after tying the score with two free throws despite the injury. With no time to plan on life without Brunson, still reeling from the sight of their captain unable to put any weight on his right ankle, they fell apart, missing four of their five shots as the Lakers pulled away for a 113-109 win.

The Knicks provided little clarity a day later, announcing only that he was out for Friday night’s game at the Intuit Dome against the Clippers and that he suffered a sprained ankle and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

League sources said X-rays performed Thursday night were negative, showing no break in the ankle. However, he still was undergoing tests Friday to further reveal the severity of the injury — which he suffered when he drove to the basket and stepped on Austin Reaves' foot — and how long he might be forced to sit out. ‘

While the Knicks may have that answer, given that they're well aware that Brunson will push for a return as soon as possible, what they don’t know — and he can’t answer for them — is how they will survive without him.

“Obviously, it’s a bummer of an injury,” Josh Hart said Thursday night. “We’ve got to expect him to be out for a little bit. We’ve got guys. Now we have to step up. Other guys' roles are going to be bigger. There’s more opportunity. Keep it afloat until he comes back, be aggressive, go out there and compete.

“It’s for sure going to be an adjustment. The last minute and a half, we were a little stagnant. That was tough. Got to get some new plays, get other guys involved. You never want anyone to get hurt, but now this is an opportunity for other guys' name to be called. We have confidence in everybody here. We’ve got to go out and be aggressive, everyone step it up and compete.”

As evidenced before the injury, Brunson is the one player who can carry the Knicks against any defense, matching up point for point against the brightest stars in the NBA. He had 39 points Thursday and had scored 13 straight points for the Knicks before the injury — including the two free throws when he suffered the injury, unable to even hobble to the Knicks' bench as the Lakers unsuccessfully challenged the foul call.

The Knicks' offseason makeover wasn’t made with this situation in mind, but it did bring in offensive forces around Brunson, players in Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges who had put up numbers in other stops.

Before Friday, the Knicks had played one game without Brunson this season, a win over the lottery-bound Utah Jazz. That night they also were without Deuce McBride, so Cam Payne got the start and the Knicks received balanced scoring from the remaining four starters, led by a 31-point effort from Towns.

“It’s next man up,” Towns said. “A huge part of our team, as all y’all know with Cap. So you don’t know yet. But praying for him and we’re going to keep this team intact. And the way we’ve been playing all year, we’ve been playing with grit. Got to go out there and do it again.”

Last season, Brunson sat out five games and the Knicks lost four of them, although it’s hard to compare those results with what they face now with a drastically rebuilt roster. The Knicks can’t withstand invisible offensive performances like the six-point, six-shot outing they got from Bridges on Thursday. The cost of acquiring Towns, Bridges and OG Anunoby has to pay off now.

In those five absences last season, McBride got the starting assignment and scored in double figures in each game. He said he is ready for the task if called upon, but he still was coming to terms with the injury to Brunson.

“I mean, we don’t know the full situation yet,” he said. “So obviously we’re wishing the best, but it is that mentality, next man up. Step in and get the job done.

“I mean, it’s kind of hard to think about that right now. Just hoping that everything is good and he’s able to come out there with us.”

That doesn’t seem as if it will be the case anytime soon. For now, the Knicks must prove they can make do without their captain, rising to the occasion with their position in the Eastern Conference standings suddenly having become tenuous. Words of get well soon from Brunson’s teammates won’t do. Playing the way the Knicks need is what is necessary.