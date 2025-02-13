Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson help give Knicks overtime win over pesky Hawks

As the Knicks headed to the All-Star break it only made sense that they would rely on the two players bound for starting roles in Sunday’s All-Star Game to provide the necessary heroics to carry the team to one more win. But first they had to get past the just-named All-Star and Madison Square Garden villain, Trae Young.

And they did, Towns following up Tuesday’s 40-point performance with a 44-point effort, taking turns with Jalen Brunson, who had 36, to provide the offensive punch and just enough game-saving plays in a 149-148 win over the Atlanta Hawks to send the Knicks on vacation with a 36-18 record.

“The whole challenge,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game, “Is not to go on the All Star break before the All Star break.”

But they wouldn’t get to board the plane to San Francisco or the tropical locales other players had in mind until they had survived five more minutes. In the end, after all of these points, it took one defensive stop to let the Knicks go to the break with a hard-earned victory.

The Knicks never trailed in regulation, but after trailing by as many as 18 points and by six with less than 10 seconds left in regulation, Atlanta tied the score at 137 with 2.9 seconds left to force overtime.

And Young gave Atlanta the lead finally by starting the overtime session with a bucket. Caris LeVert buried a three in transition and the Knicks were reeling. But Towns followed a Brunson miss and Bridges swiped the ball from Young. Brunson hit a pair from the line and then scored ahead of the pack for a 143-142 lead

After missed opportunities by both teams Josh Hart was fouled, bouncing the first one through before giving the Knicks the lead with the second. Precious Achiuwa then dunked on a pretty assist by Brunson for a three point lead with 1:25 to play. Young cut the lead to one again with 1:01 left and Brunson nearly lost the ball, diving on the floor and calling time with 43.1 seconds left and five seconds on the 24-second clock. But after misfiring, the Knicks fell behind again with 24 seconds left on an Onyeka Okongwu pair of free throws.

But Brunson buried a jumper for a one-point lead with 11.1 seconds left. Young could not convert as he drove baseline with Bridges tightly contesting, but a rebound led to a last shot. Georges Niang was open in the corner for a three attempt. But the shot fell short and the Knicks could finally exhale.

Towns had back-to-back 40 point performances, becoming the fifth player in Knicks history to do it, joining Bernard King, Patrick Ewing, Carmelo Anthony and Brunson.