Knicks' next roster moves remain cloudy

While the Knicks were clearly happy with the addition of Josh Hart, just what comes next they were not so forthcoming with before Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was asked if he would stick with the nine-man rotation he’s been happy with for months. “We’ll see how it unfolds,” Thibodeau said.

How will you use Hart?

“We’ll see how it unfolds,” Thibodeau said.

As a starter or off the bench?

“We’ll see how it unfolds,” Thibodeau repeated.

With team president Leon Rose and members of the front office restricted from speaking to the media, Thibodeau was asked a roster question — with the moves ahead of the deadline the Knicks now have two open roster spots and must fill at least one in the next two weeks.

“We have two weeks to do it,” Thibodeau so obviously we’ll see who’s available, what makes the most sense for us.”

He was then asked to at least clarify what type of player he’d like to fill those final spots — a veteran, a young player or some specific role?

“Good player,” he said with a smile. “That’s my bias. You know that."

Early audition

While Utah’s Lauri Markkanen has developed into an All-Star in his first season with the Jazz, Thibodeau has a long history with him — including drafting him in 2017 and shipping him to Chicago in a draft night deal.

“He’s had good moments in the past, and I looked at him when I was in Minnesota because we had the seventh pick and we liked him a lot,” Thibodeau said. “We liked his skill set. And so, seeing where he is today from then, obviously, he’s gotten a lot stronger. But I think things have slowed down. But the way today’s NBA is, I think he’s a modern-day player. He can shoot the ball. He can put it on the floor. He can play multiple positions. He’s just a basketball player. And I think you can see the confidence that he’s playing with now. And sometimes, you get into the right opportunity. I think this is the right opportunity for him.”