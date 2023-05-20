Breaking down Knicks' possible targets, including . . . Kristaps Porzingis?



While there are still four teams alive in the NBA postseason, the first signs of restructuring — hints of what is to come in free agency and in trades — has already started with six head coaches being let go and the draft lottery complete. The Knicks are, for once, just watching carefully.

Among the coaches let go were an odd assortment of teams that had either won championships recently or were championship contenders — Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers the latest after Toronto’s Nick Nurse, Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer and Phoenix’s Monty Williams were dismissed. Lottery-bound Detroit and Houston also fired coaches.

The dissatisfaction among some of the top teams could provide a clue of what stars may soon be available. Is a change in leadership enough to run it back for these teams? Not likely since Philadelphia has already been beset by rumors that James Harden will bolt for a return to Houston — even if his preferred general manager is in Philly and he might hold sway in the choice for a next coach. Toronto has already talked trade in-season with some of their core pieces, most notably OG Anunoby. Phoenix and DeAndre Ayton have seemed destined for a parting. Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton can jump from Milwaukee as free agents.

With the lottery order set this week, there are already signals being sent out from teams in the third, fourth and fifth spots — Portland, Houston and Detroit — that they would deal the pick for win-now pieces.

This is where the Knicks come in. As they seek to take the next step after a second-round ouster in the playoffs, are they seeking a win-now approach or continuing a build with their young core growing together? Those draft picks are available if the Knicks want to slow build. This is where I’d like to share a quote from team president Leon Rose or general manager Scott Perry, but, well, it’s the Knicks so there is no end-of-season recap from the front office.

But from whispers within the organization and outside we can get a pretty good guess of who they might be inquiring about this summer. Consider the stars the pieces that the Knicks would have to start piling up assets — young talent, draft picks — to acquire. The possible might be a fit while retaining pieces. And the reality are low-cost free agents.

The stars

Joel Embiid: Would the 76ers tear it all down with Rivers fired and Harden rumored to be heading back to Houston? If they want to restart it there is no piece they have that would kickstart that like Embiid, who just happens to have been a longtime client of Rose when he was an agent. Still, even if he asks out and wants to reunite with Rose, matching talent and salary in a deal — particularly with a division rival — seems a long shot.

Karl-Anthony Towns: The Timberwolves' pairing of Towns and Rudy Gobert didn’t work out well and Gobert is not only believed to have little interest around the league, but the Timberwolves would be selling short after mortgaging their future to land him last summer. Towns is another former Rose client and a New Jersey native — and had his best season playing for Tom Thibodeau when the current Knicks coach was coach and president in Minnesota.

Khris Middleton: It’s hard to to imagine him opting out of the $40 million player option he holds for next season with recent injury history, but if he thinks he can secure a long-term deal at something close to that annual value it could happen. The Knicks don’t have that sort of cap space — they're expected just to have the $12.2 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception.

Damian Lillard: No. Just no. He’s great. He insists he wants to stay in Portland and the price would be insane if they moved him. So, no.

The possible

Kristaps Porzingis: New front office, new coach, no ties to the hopes and dreams that he once carried in New York and the bridges burned on both sides. What you see now is a possible replacement for Mitchell Robinson in the middle that would provide outside shooting and clear the lane for Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle.

The reality

Torrey Craig: Defense-first wing who shot 39.5% from three this year, the best of his career.

Josh Richardson: Shot 36.5% this season, but 41.5% in the previous season, and can defend off the bench.

Alec Burks: I know, I know, no one wants to go back to the guy who was playing in front of your favorite young player when he was in New York. But Thibodeau really liked his versatility on both ends of the floor.

Seth Curry: The Knicks need shooting off the bench and he’s not the two-way wing with size they’d like it from but a knockdown shooter and did we mention he’s a CAA client?