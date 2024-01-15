With Jalen Brunson still hurt, Knicks' lead disappears in loss to Magic

With Jalen Brunson in street clothes once again, the Knicks needed a star turn from Julius Randle. Instead, Randle, who bemoaned his performance Saturday as “terrible,” again struggled and the Knicks could not overcome it.

Without their floor general Randle fought through a miserable 5-for-18 shooting performance and the Knicks fell to the Orlando Magic, 98-94, at Madison Square Garden. With the victory the Magic pulled percentage points ahead of the Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings at 22-18 with the Knicks falling to 23-17.

When the NBA scheduled the Knicks and Magic for Martin Luther King Day this might not have been the way the schedule makers anticipated it, but as the game wore down in the fourth quarter it turned out to be a battle between Deuce McBride and Cole Anthony.

With Brunson sidelined for a second straight game after suffering a left calf contusion Thursday in Dallas, McBride stepped into the starting lineup again and performed well, although the Knicks clearly missed Brunson. McBride had a career-best 20 points — topping his 19 point effort Saturday — and came up big as the Knicks were trying to hang on in the fourth quarter.

A McBride three-point field goal put the Knicks up 85-79 and then he drew chants from the crowd after he turned the ball over and raced back to break up a long outlet pass, crashing into the front row of the baseline seats. But it was Anthony who took over from there. The son of former Knick Greg Anthony scored eight of 12 points in an Orlando run, assisting on another bucket, and then found Chuma Okeke in the corner for a three-pointer that closed the gap to just one point.

Anthony then hit a short second-chance shot to give Orlando its first lead since the second quarter at 90-89 with 3:42 left. Randle, who struggled all day, finishing with 15 points, went to the line with 2:37 remaining and the Knicks down still by one and missed both shots. Paolo Banchero hit a mid-range jumper and then a foul-line jumper and the lead was up to five.

The Knicks got within three, but could not pull even again.