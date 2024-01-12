Knicks' five-game win streak ends at hands of Kyrie Irving, Mavericks

DALLAS — The night seemed like the perfect setting for a homecoming.

Jalen Brunson was back to play at American Airlines Center for the first time since his departure from the Mavericks. Dallas native Julius Randle had family and friends courtside. And the Mavs were without three starters, including Luka Doncic, who had posted a 60-point triple double when the Knicks were here last season.

A celebration came in Dallas, but it was the fans screaming for the shorthanded Mavs. Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. spoiled the the event for the Knicks, dominating the night and ending the Knicks' five-game winning streak with a 128-124 defeat.

Brunson’s time in Dallas was, well, complicated. He arrived as a second-round pick, slowly proved himself to be much more than the backup point guard he was with the Mavericks, and then contract extension negotiations deteriorated in strange parting. And while he downplayed the significance of his return, insisting there was no extra motivation, it’s hard to believe.

It won’t be nearly as hard to believe that he would like to forget this night.

Brunson finished with 30 points and eight assists, but struggled before scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter. Randle scored 32 points, much of it coming in the third quarter as the Knicks pushed to make a game of it. But Irving carried the night with 44 points while Hardaway, the former Knick, added 32 points.

Brunson was greeted with mostly applause in pregame introductions, but the welcome home turned sour once the opening tip went up. He didn’t convert his first field goal until 8:10 into the game — and the Knicks were already down double-digits by that time.

Brunson was hit with a technical foul by referee Danielle Scott. Oddly, Thibodeau had just screamed at her until he was out of breath, and Brunson’s technical came as he was running up court after a dunk by Randle — and he claimed to her that he was not talking to her, but yelling to Thibodeau.

The half ended with Brunson called for a dead ball offensive foul, his third foul of the half, with 2.3 seconds as he ran into Grant Williams trying to get loose for an inbounds pass. The Mavs, with 18 points from both Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr., led 74-55 at the break.

The Knicks came out in the second half more aggressive — offensively, not fouling — and after trailing by 21 points, they needed just over six minutes to pull within six as Randle scored 18 points in that span.

But down 90-84, the Knicks had an Irving problem once again. With OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo taking turns trying to stop him — and playing solid defense — Irving still made shot after shot, quickly pushing the lead back to 16 and allowing the Mavs to head into the fourth quarter with a 101-86 lead.

The Knicks made one last run. Down 10 with less than three minutes remaining, they closed to within 119-114 on a Brunson three-pointer with 2:10 remaining. Josh Green answered with a shot at the rim, but Brunson pushed the pace and scored, drawing a foul for a three-point play with 1:43 to put the Knicks within four.

When Irving missed through a triple-team defensive effort, the Knicks pushed the ball again. DiVincenzo buried a corner three and the Knicks were down just 121-120 with 1:08 left.

The defense stiffened and Dallas missed three shots — but got the loose ball every time. Green finally buried an open three with 25.9 left to put Dallas back up by four, and the Knicks never got closer.

Some luster was removed with the news that Doncic, who Brunson played behind and alongside, would not play on this night, sidelined with an ankle injury. But there is so much more to Brunson’s tenure — and mostly, his ending — in Dallas.

Once the 2021-22 season ended, the Mavs never had a chance as the Knicks met with him and put a four-year, $107 million deal on the table. Actually, the contacts were made prior to the legally-allowed time frame the NBA decided, stripping the Knicks of a 2025 second-round pick as punishment. Either way, the Mavs never even got a meeting when free agency began and Cuban, last April, told reporters that it was all over once Brunson’s father, Rick — now a Knicks assistant coach — got involved

Brunson said, “There’s no animosity, no bad blood. I really wish them all well. It’s just how this business works.” He said that he still watches the Mavericks, has friends on the team and in the organization. But that’s not his concern right now.

But Brunson has flourished in New York, perhaps in ways the Mavs could never have anticipated when they let him walk. He is likely an All-Star this season, averaging 25.6 points and 6.4 assists per game.

“I love where I’m at,” Brunson said. “This city, this organization has brought me in. And It’s meant the world to me. And it’s honestly been a dream come true. I just want to get better every single day and keep working on my game. It’s been nothing but amazing.”