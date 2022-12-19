Obi Toppin's absence has given Jericho Sims a chance, and it's paid off

INDIANAPOLIS — One effect of the absence of injured Obi Toppin has been the long look the Knicks have gotten at Jericho Sims as a power forward defensively.

Sims often has played alongside Isaiah Hartenstein, and the combination has worked because Sims has unusually agile footwork for a 6-10 center. On Friday night in Chicago, he had one sequence in which he was isolated on the wing against Alex Caruso and never gave the Bulls guard a glimmer of space, setting the stage for a steal by Miles McBride of Caruso's pass.

“No, we knew that,” coach Tom Thibodeau said before the Knicks' 109-106 victory over the Pacers on Sunday. “Again, we saw that last year: his feet. So we can do more switching with him. That’s what gives us versatility, and he can guard fours on the perimeter, and Isaiah gives us the rim protection and then they’re inverted on offense. Isaiah can play away from the basket and Jericho can play around the basket.

“The most important thing is the winning. So the big lineup has really helped us in terms of rebounding and we’ve actually scored very well with that group.”

The interesting twist will be if the knicks are able to continue to give minutes to Sims — who has helped spur the defense through the Knicks' recent stretch of wins — when Toppin returns from rehabbing his non-displaced fracture of the right fibula head.

The World’s Game . . . except on one TV

While his preparation is meticulous,Thibodeau was asked if he had watched the World Cup final Sunday morning with no morning shootaround for the 5 p.m. game.

“No,” Thibodeau said without a smile. “I was worried about the Pacers.”

On the subject of things Thibodeau ignores, add the opposing coach. Rick Carlisle commented before Sunday night's game that the Knicks play smash-mouth basketball.

“I don’t worry about any of that stuff,” Thibodeau said. “I just want us to play well each and every night. So play as hard as you can and that’s the way I look at it.”