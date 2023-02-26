Knicks rout Pelicans for five-game win streak

The Knicks have been well-drilled by Tom Thibodeau to avoid big-picture speculation. Answering questions about the final 21-game stretch of the season by pointing to the next day’s assignment is the furthest into the future they will allow their attention to go.

It wasn’t quite reaching the heights of legendary teams in franchise history such as the 1973 championship team — the last championship in franchise history — that was honored at halftime Saturday night. But for the long-struggling franchise, it’s a start and the team took another step forward with a convincing 128-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

As they took the floor at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, it was hard to ignore the reality, even if they wouldn’t go there. The Knicks have put together a five-game winning streak and a 35-27 record — good enough for sixth place in the Eastern Conference and closing fast on the fifth-place Nets.

On the second night of a back-to-back set the Knicks put together a complete performance against New Orleans playing without Zion Williamson, building leads of as many as 32 and never trailing with Julius Randle getting it started with 16 of his 28 points in the first quarter and then RJ Barrett picking it up with 25 points and a season-high seven assists. Brandon Ingram had 19 points for New Orleans (30-32).

While honoring the 1973 team the Knicks piled up 73 first-half points. Then midway through the fourth quarter the crowd grew louder than it had been for the 50th anniversary celebration when Immanuel Quickley stole the ball and on a fast break flipped a pass off the backboard for Randle, who slammed it home. With four minutes left, even Thibodeau made the move to empty the bench. A loud chant from the crowd for Derrick Rose was even answered and he took the court for the final minutes with even the Knicks players joining the cheers.

Yet for Thibodeau, there is the insistence that nothing has changed.

“No, we don’t change,” he said. “We lay out the plan in the beginning of the year and we stick to it. So there’s going to be different ups and downs. You’ve got to navigate the good, navigate the bad. We have to understand — stay focused, stay locked in to exactly what’s in front of you.

“The All-Star break does give you a chance to take a snapshot of where you are. But nothing changes in terms of attitude, approach and what you have to do and what goes into winning.”

Some has changed, though. The pressure on Thibodeau has disappeared as the Knicks (36-27) have come together since Dec. 3, when they were 10-13 and licking their wounds from the worst loss of the season — a collapse at home against the Dallas Mavericks. But since then they had gone 24-14 (entering Saturday night) to ascend in the standings.

The rotation has changed and the roster with it, moving Cam Reddish out and silencing the debate about whether he should play or continue to sit (his removal from the rotation came after that Dallas loss). Now Josh Hart has arrived as a steady force — even closing games in place of Barrett since he came in the Reddish trade. Hart has provided another defensive, hustling force to the team, although Thibodeau insists he will go down the stretch with whoever is providing what the team needs.

“Just lock in,” Thibodeau said. “It’s been steady improvement from the start of the season, so don’t change that approach. There’s always things that we can do better and understand that. So we want to keep growing each day, knowing things will be going up a notch right now.

“We’re headed down the stretch. But don’t get lost in what’s behind us or what’s ahead of us. Just lock into the day, what’s in front of us today. Then we’ll deal with tomorrow tomorrow. Just keep your focus on giving everything you have to the team and let’s get better on both sides of the ball. So it’s pretty simple. And you want to build that routine so you can develop consistency.”

Notes & quotes: A story surfaced on Bleacher Report this week that the Phoenix Suns were monitoring whether Derrick Rose would get a buyout from the Knicks. But Rose, asked about it before Saturday’s game, said he had not had any discussions of a buyout.

“No, I haven’t talked to anybody about that. I haven’t talked to anyone. I haven’t even thought about it. I’m locked in to my thing right now. It’s kind of hard to think about something that I’ve never pursued and never talked about with them . . . I’ve just been locked in, doing my recovery. Talk to Thibs about the team, talk to Leon [Rose]about the team, but other than that, I haven’t talked to them about [a buyout].”

Rose said that with his son playing for the Gauchos in New York, it’s not just his playing time that is a consideration. “He loves it over here,’’ he said. “I’d probably have to talk it over with him, even before Thibs.”

—