Julius Randle's 42 points lead Knicks to another road win

DETROIT — The Knicks were certainly not shooting the lights out in the fourth quarter Sunday as they saw a 20-point lead whittled to seven, but still an electrical glitch caused a prolonged stoppage of play as the clocks were shut down, replaced by spares on the corner of the court.

Julius Randle still seemed at ease, knowing it was time, wherever the clock was, for a big shot. He buried a three and then a tough shot in the lane, putting the finishing touches on a season-high 42 points to lead the Knicks to a 117-104 win over the Detroit Pistons.

For the Knicks (25-19) it was their third straight win and their 10th in their last 12 road games, putting them in a tie with the Nets for the second-most road wins this season (14), one behind Boston for the NBA lead.

Randle’s 42 points and 15 rebounds paired with 27 points from Jalen Brunson were enough for the Knicks to hang on for this win. It was the first 40-15 game for a Knick since Patrick Ewing at Seattle on Jan. 19, 1996.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey, recalling the 30-point beating the Knicks put on Detroit last month when they were here, spoke of a need to be more physical this time and match the physicality of the Knicks.

“We have to meet their force with force, and in the other games we didn’t do that,” Casey said before the game. “We have to meet their physical offense with physical defense and try to do it without fouling.”

It was easier to perform in theory than in reality since the Pistons were playing shorthanded and left to guard Randle with an assortment of players not quite up to the task. Randle had 36 points here on Nov. 29 on his birthday, including 17 in the first quarter. This time he had 13 in the first quarter and his first basket of the second quarter, a three-point field goal with 6:07 left in the half, pushed the Knicks' lead to 53-37 and ascended him above Bernard King for 25th place on the Knicks' all-time scoring list with 5,449 points.

Still, this one wasn’t as easy as their first game in Detroit. While the Knicks built leads of as many as 20 points in the first half the Pistons closed to 62-55 at the half behind 11 points from former Knicks Kevin Knox and eight from Alec Burks.

Detroit, with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 12-35, was shorthanded, missing Cade Cunningham, who is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his left shin last summer; Bojan Bogdanovic, who was a late scratch with a non-COVID illness; and Marvin Bagley Jr. with a fractured right hand.

But the Knicks still had a hard time shaking them, the Pistons clinging to a single-digit deficit for much of the third quarter. The Knicks took a 90-80 lead into the fourth and expanded the lead to 18, but out of a timeout Burks hit a three and then a three-point play by Jaden Ivey cut the lead to 100-88. Burks delivered another three with 7:49 to play and the lead was down to 101-91 with Tom Thibodeau calling time.

Randle hit a pair of free throws and when the Knicks gave up a second-chance basket to Isaiah Stewart Thibodeau called time again just 35 seconds after the previous timeout. They went back to Randle and he banked in a jumper for a 12-point lead. But a lob dunk by Stewart and a three-pointer for Isaiah Livers closed the gap to 105-98. Ivey misfired from three — and the clock stopped and so did the Pistons' comeback effort.