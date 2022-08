First round - Knicks vs. Celtics

Game 1 - Saturday, April 20: at Knicks, 3:00PM ABC/ESPN Radio

Game 2 - Tuesday, April 23: at Knicks, 8:00PM TNT

Game 3 - Friday, April 26: at Boston, 8:00PM ESPN

Game 4 - Sunday, April 28: at Boston, 1:00PM ABC/ESPN Radio

Game 5 (if necessary) - Wednesday, May 1: at Knicks, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary) - Friday, May 3: at Boston, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary) - Sunday, May 5: at Knicks, TBD