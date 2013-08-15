Knicks' preseason schedule: Six of seven games on the road

The Knicks will play six of their seven preseason games on the road as a three-year transformation project of Madison Square Garden is completed.

The Knicks will open the preseason on Oct. 9 in Providence against the Celtics. They also will play the Celtics in Manchester, N.H., on Oct. 12. They'll play the Raptors in Toronto on Oct. 11 and Oct. 21, the Wizards in Baltimore on Oct. 17 and the Bucks in Green Bay, Wis., on Oct. 23.

The Knicks will return to the Garden on Oct. 25 to play the Bobcats.