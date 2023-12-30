Knicks' blockbuster trade: RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley dealt to Raptors

INDIANAPOLIS — The wait for the Knicks to pull the trigger on a major move is over.

Knicks president Leon Rose traded RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors to acquire OG Anunoby, a player long coveted by the Knicks' front office. A league source confirmed that the deal is likely to be official later this afternoon with the trade call with the NBA and physicals to be completed.

The Knicks will also receive frontcourt help in Precious Achiuwa and a backup point guard in Malachi Flynn. The pick the Knicks sent out is the 2024 Detroit Pistons second-rounder.

While the deal may be a surprise — the Knicks are completing a trade with the Raptors, a franchise they are currently engaged in an ugly legal battle — the pieces have long been rumored to be trade chips on each side.

Anunoby, who is a client of CAA and represented in part by Rose’s son, is the sort of two-way talent that fits with the desires of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. One of the elite defensive wings in the league, he is averaging 15.1 points on 48.9% shooting (37.4% from beyond the arc). He is also potentially a free agent at season’s end with a player option for next season that he is expected to opt out of when he is eligible for a four-year, $117 million extension. He currently can sign a two-year, $40 million extension.

Barrett, a former No. 3 overall pick, has had his ups and downs and currently has been struggling through a long shooting slump. And in Anunoby the Knicks will replace him in the starting lineup with a player with more size (a 7-2 wingspan) who was a second-team All-Defensive team member last season when he led the NBA in steals.

Quickley was a complicated case for the Knicks. He was an instant offense player off the bench who will be a restricted free agent at season’s end and had more value as a trade chip than to the Knicks, where he was a backup to Jalen Brunson. Quickley finished second in the Sixth Man voting last season.