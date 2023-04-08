Final regular-season games not meaningless to Knicks

NEW ORLEANS — The Knicks’ RJ Barrett sat at his locker before Friday night’s game against the Pelicans, eating a plate of plain white rice in a city renowned for its cuisine. He skipped the cajun fare for a chance to get through the illness that sidelined him the previous two games.

He could have taken the night off with Julius Randle back in New York rehabilitating his sprained ankle, Jalen Brunson taking another right hand maintenance day and Mitchell Robinson out resting. But Barrett rarely asks out.

Even while sitting some of their players, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau had three players who will be in the playoff rotation — Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin — all play at least 40 minutes Wednesday in Indiana.

For the Knicks, already secured in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a first-round playoff matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday night’s game meant nothing in the standings. But for Thibodeau, everything matters.

So while the Knicks are hoping to get Randle back at full strength for the playoffs, they are planning for all contingencies, and these games provide an opportunity for that.

“Yeah, you prepare for everything,” Thibodeau said. “So just take it day by day. What we’re getting a look at right now: sometimes when you look at the silver lining — and obviously we want Julius back and we miss him — but the silver lining is we’re getting Josh [Hart] minutes at the four, Obi more minutes, so he’s getting rhythm there.

“And then obviously we wouldn’t have that opportunity, so whatever we could take from that, we want to turn anything that’s negative into a positive. I think, being mentally tough, when you hit adversity, you find a different way to get it done. But we still gotta get it done.”

Toppin responded Wednesday with a 32 points, joining Quickley and Grimes with at least 30 points apiece. For a player who has seen sparse playing time, getting the consistent minutes and the offensive opportunities allow him to enter the postseason in a rhythm that he hasn’t had.

“We just did a lot of the right things,” Toppin said of Wednesday’s game. “I think we had like 33 assists, so moving the ball, playing in transition, playing a lot faster. We were just having fun out there.”

Notes & quotes: One player who does not want to take a breather is Isaiah Hartenstein, who has played in every game this season and noted that he has previously never been able to experience that . . . Thibodeau was asked if he had any reaction to the comments from Mavericks governor Mark Cuban regarding Jalen Brunson’s departure. “None. I’m just worried about where we are right now,” he said. “So, New Orleans, get ready for today. What happened yesterday doesn’t matter. What happens tomorrow doesn’t matter. Just stay locked in today.”