Knicks' Jalen Brunson scores 42 points, leads fourth-quarter rally to beat Rockets

The Knicks mantra of next man up was put to the test Monday night as they took the court without OG Anunoby for the first time this season. And the next man was not the defensive force that Anunoby is. So for this night, it had to be everyone stepping up.

While it was Precious Achiuwa who stepped into the starting spot vacated by Anunoby, who missed his first game of the season with a sprained right foot suffered Saturday night, it was the four remaining starters who picked up the slack, spurring a fourth-quarter comeback as the Knicks escaped with a 124-118 win over Houston at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks have relied so much on their starting five, so it was the starting four that carried the day in a physical battle with the Rockets. Jalen Brunson poured in 42 points, adding 10 assists and six rebounds to lead the way — 17 coming in the final six minutes. Mikal Bridges had 22 points and Josh Hart had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points before fouling out with 54 seconds left.

But the Knicks weren’t going to count on Achiuwa to provide what Anunoby would and what they really needed was more from their other key pieces as they fought back from a fourth-quarter hole.

The Knicks trailed by eleven early in the quarter, but battled back, closing to 99-95 midway through the period when Hart tipped a Brunson miss and converted the free throw for a three-point play. After a Rockets bucket, Hart found Deuce McBride for a three and the deficit was down to three.

After a pair of Brunson free throws the Rockets missed two shots and there was a wild scramble for the loose ball. Towns eventually came up with it and found Brunson near midcourt starting a three-on-one break. Brunson then passed to Hart streaking to the rim and the lead was down to 106-104 with 4:42 to play.

Down four again, Brunson delivered a layup and then drew a charge on Jalen Green, setting on loud chants of “MVP” at the Garden. Towns then bullied his way to the rim, drawing a fifth foul on Dillon Brooks as the baseline shot fell through the net. The free throw gave the Knicks a 109-108 led with 3:38 left.

Brunson delivered again with 1:59 left, a layup pushing the Knicks in front, but Thompson answered with a high-flying dunk. But Brunson again, much lower to the floor, slithered through the defense for a layup and a 115-114 lead. The defense clamped down, forcing a 24-second violation with 1:14 to play. Brunson drained a three-point field goal with one-minute left and the Knicks had a four-point lead and the Rockets were calling timeout as the celebration was on. But perhaps too early.

Brooks hit a pair of free throws to close the deficit to two and Brunson lost the ball out of bounds with 37.7 seconds left, the officials ruling a jump ball on the floor. But the Knicks challenged the call, arguing that Brunson was fouled by Thompson. After a review the officials ruled it was Houston ball and there was no foul. But Brunson came up with a steal from Thompson and after a deflection out of bound the Knicks inbounded with 22.5 seconds left and the shot clock at 19.

Brunson got the inbounds pass and went right to the rim, drawing a foul with 21.2 seconds left and he hit both free throws. After missed three, Hart tied up Steven Adams for a jump ball with 13.2 to play. The 7-2 Adams got a hand on the ball but tapped it out of bounds, giving the Knicks the ball back. Hart hit a pair from the line to stretch the lead to six with 10.2 left.

With Anunoby sidelined Achiuwa got the start, filling the role he did when Anunoby went out with the foot injury Saturday. Asked what he could provide in place of Anunoby, Thibodeau said, “Versatility, athleticism, can guard multiple positions, he can switch one through five. Run the floor, play with pace, very good in the pocket, very good offensive rebounder.”