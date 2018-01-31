SportsBasketballKnicks

Ron Baker sidelined indefinitely with shoulder dislocation, torn labrum

Ron Baker #31 of the New York Knicks reacts after an injury in the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in New York City. Credit: Jim McIsaac

BOSTON — Knicks backup guard Ron Baker will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a shoulder dislocation and torn labrum, the team announced Wednesday.

Baker had played 38 seconds in the Knicks’ 111-95 win over the Nets on Tuesday when he was inadvertently kicked by DeMarre Carroll.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said after the game he feared it was dislocated by the way Baker’s arm was hanging.

Baker is averaging 2.4 points and 1.6 assists in 13.3 minutes over 29 games this season. The Knicks gave the undrafted Baker a two-year, $8.9-million contract last summer after he impressed them with his defense and toughness as a rookie.

