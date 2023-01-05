Immanuel Quickley's versatility a plus for Knicks

Immanuel Quickley was in the starting lineup for the fifth straight game Wednesday — and sixth in the last eight games. And the starts have come in place of three different starters.

It is that versatility — filling in for RJ Barrett the last two games, for point guard Jalen Brunson the three games before that and once for Quentin Grimes — that provides value to the Knicks off the bench, or in recent games, in the starting lineup.

“It’s one of the things that I really liked about him at Kentucky,’ Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He played off the ball there. They brought him off screens. So I liked the way he moved without the ball. And then in high school he was more of a point guard so he’s comfortable in both places. A lot of times you can create the advantage if the guy is maybe not as good defending catch and shoot you can use him in those situations. If a guy’s not as good defending on the dribble — you can use him different ways. That’s what I like - and obviously the shooting component.”

Difference maker

When the Spurs beat the Knicks last week in San Antonio there was a difference and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich wanted to be sure everyone knew it.

“I want them to recognize Brunson will be on the floor tonight,” Popovich said. “He wasn’t there last time. He’s a monster. He’s got a such a toughness about him. High basketball IQ, hard to guard. He really, really tests your discipline, gets you jumping off your feet. For a little guy, he has great pivot that he uses oftentimes in the paint, that sort of thing. But he’s also unselfish. So concentrating on him is pretty important.”

Injury updates

The Knicks were without Barrett but not only had Obi Toppin available Wednesday but also had Derrick Rose available after he missed the previous game with a left knee contusion. … The Spurs were without Devin Vassell, who also missed the game in San Antonio.