Knicks get a closer look at Thunder's Chet Holmgren, early front-runner for NBA Rookie of Year

OKLAHOMA CITY — Before the season began the NBA Rookie of the Year contest seemed decided. The unnaturally skilled for his size and slim build Victor Wembanyama seemed almost a formality to get the honor. But another unnaturally skilled for his size and slim build star, the Thunder's Chet Holmgren, has emerged and become the new front-runner.

“He’s a talented player. Something different,” Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein said. “I think the way he plays kind of plays more like a four. Probably a little more off the dribble stuff, more popping. So I’ve watched him a little bit. It’s exciting, a little different.

“It don’t really matter to me [facing that type of player]. I think at the end of the day, especially in the NBA, every game is going to be different. I think you go from games where you’re guarding [Kristaps] Porzinigis. Then you might guard a guy like Joel [Embiid] or a guy who is an offensive rebound threat. It’s always different but I think that’s the beauty and the challenge of being in the best league.”

Holmgren, who sat out all last season after suffering a foot injury in the offseason, has helped lift the Thunder, averaging 17.3 points per game on 53% shooting (37.6% from three) and 7.9 rebounds per game.

“Very impressive, very skilled,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Unique, great length. The shot-blocking, ability to play away from the basket, put it on the floor, drive, clever inside. He’s really had great impact on them I think. When you look at their overall numbers, both on offense and defense I think he’s had great impact.”

Sims better but not quite there

Jericho Sims, who started five games in place of Mitchell Robinson before suffering a sprained left ankle in Los Angeles on the opening tip against the Lakers, is with the team on this road trip and beginning to progress.

“Just daily progress,” Thibodeau said. “So getting better but not quite there. He’s doing stuff on the court.”