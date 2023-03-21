Julius Randle's 57 points not enough as Knicks fall to Timberwolves

The Knicks have made believers out of their skeptical fan base. They’ve all but locked up a postseason berth. They have more wins than any Knicks team in the last decade. And guys like Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are showing up night after night, playing to their talent level, and coaxing MVP chants out of a Madison Square Garden crowd that seems so ready to put its cynicism away.

But old habits die hard, and even as Randle put on the performance of his lifetime Monday night, there was that old thread of worry. Can the Knicks finish the transformation that's so defined their best season in years?

The Knicks erased a 17-point deficit and even led in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as the Timberwolves put together a late run to win, 140-134. Never mind that Randle put on a show nearly a decade in the making: He scored 57 points, the most by any Knick since 2014, and scored 26 in the third, the biggest single-quarter total in franchise history, and one that helped his team temporarily erase a 16-point deficit. It’s tied with the third highest-scoring performance in team history, behind Carmelo Anthony (62) and Bernard King (60). King also scored 57. Randle shot 19-for-29 with eight threes. Taurean Prince led the Timberwolves with 35.

The Knicks led by as many as five in the fourth, but the Timberwolves eight straight down the stretch — five on free throws — to go up 137-131 with 1:27 left. The Knicks got to within one possession with 42.2 to go, but missed a pivotal rebound, and Mike Conley made them pay — hitting a layup and sinking a free throw to put it out of reach. Perhaps adding a sting to the loss, the Timberwolves were without their two best players in Anthony Edwards (ankle) and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), and the Knicks didn't so much get beaten in the final minutes, as make some pivotal fouls to squander an opportunity for a season-defining onslaught.

To be fair, the Timberwolves shot 61.4% from the floor, and 14-for-24 from three.

Despite a brutal early onslaught and a thoroughly porous defense, the Knicks nearly kept pace with the Timberwolves: Minnesota shot 71.1% in the first half, went 10-for-13 from three, but only had a 79-70 lead to show for it at the break.

The Timberwolves paid for their physicality, though — with starters Kyle Anderson, Jaden McDaniels and Prince racking up three fouls by halftime, and Jaylen Nowell tallying four off the bench. The Knicks were 17-for-20 from the line in that span.

The Timberwolves went up 70-53 on Prince’s three with 4:35 left in the second quarter. The Knicks, though, eventually went on a 6-0 run to end the first half, all courtesy of Randle.

He kept that going — and then some — in the third, dragging the Knicks back from a 16-point deficit. The Timberwolves were up 88-72 about two minutes into the quarter before the Knicks began chipping away, eventually going on a pivotal 18-6 run to give them a brief two-point lead with 1:47 left. They went into the fourth down 109-108.

Randle, whose previous career high was 46, exceeded that with a 27-footer from the left wing, which put him at 48 with 3:32 still left in the third quarter and drew the Knicks to within 99-98. He had 52 by the end of the third, becoming the first Knick to score 50 or more since Anthony had a franchise-record 62 in January 2014. By the time Randle went to the line at the end of the third, the MVP chants were almost as loud as his performance. Randle scored 26 points in that quarter, slipping past Anthony’s single-quarter record of 25.