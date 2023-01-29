NBA trade deadline brings pressure for Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau and the front office

Tom Thibodeau likes to focus on the things that he can control. When asked about the pressure put on him and the Knicks by Garden chairman James Dolan when he publicly expressed his belief that the Knicks would make the payoffs, Thibodeau deflected that expectation. The Knicks coach has the simple mantra that the team would work and, "If you’re doing all you can each and every day you never feel pressure.”

While it sounded good, there is a long history of executives and coaches who may have done all they can and still were discarded by the franchise. And the reality for Thibodeau and the Knicks is that they find themselves in a precariously balanced position right now. They are currently 27-24 in seventh place, in the play-in tournament seeding, one game back of a playoff spot. And if you want to consider the downside to that they are three games ahead of the Chicago Bulls and 11th place.

With just over a week left until the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline there is pressure, even if Thibodeau really doesn’t feel it. The Knicks have the second-toughest remaining schedule in the NBA and have been maddeningly inconsistent. The last 28 games have included eight straight wins, followed by five consecutive losses, then seven wins in the next eight games before losing four straight games. And that brought the Knicks to the last three games — with surprising wins over Cleveland and Boston before losing to the Nets on Saturday.

“I think you want to be mentally tough,” Thibodeau said. “You have to understand that it’s a long season, and there’s things that go into sometimes — sometimes, it’s travel. Sometimes, it’s schedule. Sometimes, it’s the bounce of the ball. Like, you can play really well and at the end, you miss a shot, they tip one in, or whatever. But keep moving forward. No matter what happens, learn, get better. “

The pressure might be more on the front office than on Thibodeau though. After already having to attach draft picks to get rid of contracts they acquired (Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks), they have a trio of veterans who are confined to the bench in Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish. The team could use help on the second unit and has been rumored to be involved in trade possibilities for Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen but will have to decide just how much is too much for that help.

“We’re young,” Thibodeau said. “We know that a big part of learning is trial and error, so our young guys are getting better day by day, and that’s what I’m excited about. I know there’s a tremendous amount of growth they’ve already had, and I think there’s more to come. So, keep pushing forward. That’s all we want to lock into. And I think when you look at our league, I think with the way the scoring is, the variance of three-point shooting, there’s been a lot of swings like that. . . . That’s part of the league. How do you handle it? Don’t get down. If you win eight in a row, don’t feel too good about yourself. You lose a couple, you’ve got more determination to turn things around.”