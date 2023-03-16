Knicks' .500 record on four-game West Coast trip not half bad

The Knicks seemed relieved, pleased with themselves if exhausted, when they finished off the comeback win over Portland Tuesday night, allowing them to finish the four-game West Coast trip with a 2-2 record and return home in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

It was survival, playing all but 19 minutes of the last six games without Jalen Brunson, and when it was over they could exhale. They flew home Wednesday and rested Thursday before returning to practice Friday and staring down the final 11 games of the season.

“Yeah, it’s been interesting,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “This segment of games when you look at it, we knew it would be challenging because we really started in Miami. And so, you’re in the Southeast, you go to Boston, then you have a pit stop for one game in New York and then you head out to Sacramento, so you’re zigzagging across the country. Then L.A. and then the final game here. That’s a lot of miles. Overall, very pleased. But there’s still a long way to go and there’s obviously a lot of things that we have to correct.”

“It was huge,” Josh Hart said of the Knicks winning the last two games on the road trip to earn the split. “Because obviously, when you don’t have one of your best players sometimes teams just crumble, or they go on a little losing streak. We gave away one to Charlotte and then we had a tough two to begin the road trip. So to finish the road trip .500 and go back home, we’ll take it. I think we have like three days off until our next game, so get ready for Denver and keep it moving.”

The Knicks returned home with a one-game lead over sixth-place Brooklyn and a three-game advantage over Miami, which sits in seventh place.

The Knicks have the eighth-easiest remaining schedule, six of the 11 games at home and only five of the games against teams currently in playoff or play-in positioning. While the Knicks were off Thursday the Nets were starting a four-game stretch, all at home but facing the second-place team in the West in Sacramento, Western Conference front-runner Denver and then two games against Cleveland, seeded fourth in the East.

“I think this team was trending upward when I got here,” said Hart, who has seen the team go 10-4 since he joined the lineup. “And I was able to kind of just fit right in and continue to help this team grow. I think that’s the biggest thing. It feels great that we’re able to win, and I’m in a new position right now where I’m sitting here and we’re really playing for something. I haven’t really been in this position before in my career. So that’s just making myself even more hungry, and the rest of the guys in the locker room [too].”

For Hart, this stretch and being part of a team bound for the postseason is special. In his first five seasons he never got to the playoffs and never even was part of a team with a winning record in stops with the Lakers, Pelicans and Trail Blazers. The Knicks' win in Portland improved their record to 41-30, assuring the team of at least a .500 season.

“Hopefully this year,” Hart said of the postseason chase. “It’s been great. So far we have [41] wins with [11] more games to go. Hopefully, keep it going and see where it gets us.”

Notes & quotes: Brunson, who sat out the last three games of the trip with a sore left foot after playing the first half in Sacramento, could join the team in practice Friday and be back for Saturday’s game against Denver . . . Knicks center Mitchell Robinson posted — and deleted — a message on Snapchat after the Portland win that read, “tired (…) of just being out there for cardio fam, like I want to play basketball to (sic) really just wasting my time and energy.” Robinson took two shots in 21 minutes Tuesday.