Julius Randle scores 46 as Knicks rally from 19-point deficit and top Wizards

WASHINGTON — Julius Randle spent his break embracing all that the NBA had to offer at All-Star Weekend while most of the league’s talent headed for tropical locales. But as the Knicks returned to action Friday night there was no one who looked fresher than Randle.

Late in the second quarter, with the Knicks appearing lifeless, Randle darted through the lane for an emphatic dunk and he turned and rather than taunt the opposition, screamed in the direction of the Knicks bench, imploring his teammates to come along with him as he almost single-handedly brought them back from a 19-point hole.

Randle scored 46 points, matching his career high, and played with a fire that turned the game around, lifting the Knicks to a fourth straight victory,115-109, over the Wizards.

“You don’t want to change your approach, so you start your season with this is how we’re gonna approach each and every game,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “And the All-Star break, everyone, and we always would say the halfway point. Well, it’s not the halfway point. It’s three-quarters of the way through the season. I think you can sense the urgency in the players. They know what’s at stake, and every game is important. There’s a lot of head-to-head now. in conference, in division, that sort of thing. So I think it’s added importance to each one of those games. But the urgency, the big thing is don’t short cut anything. If you short cut your process of getting ready to play, it’ll be reflected in performance. So all the little things do matter.”

With the score tied at 109 and a minute left, Jalen Brunson provided the go-ahead basket., He penetrated into the lane and finding himself surrounded by 7-3 Kristaps Porzingis and 6--9 Deni Avdija. Brunson spun until he found an opening and flipped in a shot over the outstretched arms to give the Knicks the lead with 42.1 seconds left.

When Porzingis misfired from the corner the Wizards opted not to foul and the Knicks found Mitchell Robinson — just returned from a 14-game absence with a fractured right thumb — for a dunk with 11.2 seconds left to put the game out of reach.

While he didn’t finish it off it was Randle who carried the Knicks for much of the night. And with the game going back and forth in the fourth quarter he put the Knicks in front with a stepback three in front of the Wizards bench, 102-100, and followed it with another three on the next possession from the same spot.

If Randle kept them in it, his teammates finished it off with Robinson back on the floor to anchor the defense and newcomer Josh Hart, in his fourth game with the team, sliding across the floor, keeping possessions alive.

Porzingis finished with 23 points for Washington — but was limited to just four points after the first quarter. Robinson had 10 points and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes in his return.

Porzingis seemed unstoppable in the first quarter, piling up 19 points and shooting 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line — with the three-pointers alarmingly wide open as the Knicks failed to handle the pick-and-roll offense of the Wizards. Washington built a 38-27 lead at the end of the first quarter and stretched the lead to 19 midway through the second quarter with an assortment of players taking over as Porzingis stopped scoring — the Wizards combining to hit 12 of their first 18 attempts from three.

But Randle seemed to take over from there, offensively and defensively. He took on the assignment of defending Porzingis and didn’t allow him to score in the second quarter — and didn’t even allow a field goal attempt from him. And offensively, Randle went on the attack, scoring 11 of his 25 first-half points in the final 2:30 of the quarter. What he found was that he could blow by Porzingis and he repeatedly did, driving hard to the rim, including one emphatic dunk that had the huge contingent of Knicks fans out of their seats — along with most of the bench.

By halftime the Knicks had closed the gap to 64-60 with Randle providing the offense, defense and fire.

Randle kept coming in the second half, starting with a three on the first possession. After a Wizards turnover, Brunson found RJ Barrett for an open three and the Knicks had the lead. Robinson then swiped a pass in the lane and Quentin Grimes finished off a fast break with a dunk for a 68-64 Knicks lead and a quick Washington timeout.