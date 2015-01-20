Langston Galloway seizes his moment in Garden

Langston Galloway already had ignited the Garden crowd with a few first-half three-pointers. But he got the fans out of their seats with a rousing fourth-quarter putback dunk.

Galloway, who was in the D-League two weeks ago, started and contributed in a big way to the Knicks' first win in 38 days, a 99-92 victory over New Orleans. The 6-2 guard finished with 21 points, including the slam that helped slow a Pelicans' run.

"It's big," Galloway said. "The crowd wants to stay in it and they want something to cheer for. When I get a chance to do something like that or anyone gets a chance to do something like that it's big for momentum and for the fans."

The Knicks signed Galloway to a second 10-day contract Saturday, but he's expected to stick for the rest of the season. This was his first start. He's averaging 12 points in five games.

"He is not afraid of the moment and that is what makes him special as a young player that is fighting to get into this league and stay in it," Derek Fisher said. "He is not afraid to go get it and that is the way you are supposed to be."

New deals

The 10-day contracts for Lou Amundson, who started Monday, and Lance Thomas expire Tuesday. Both are expected to sign new 10-day deals, according to league sources. They each had four points and three rebounds and played big fourth-quarter minutes.

Buzzer beaters

Fisher said rookie Cleanthony Early turned his ankle during a workout Saturday and was inactive Monday night . . . The Knicks held a moment of silence before the game for Ray Lumpp, who played for them from 1949-53. He died Friday at the age of 91 . . . The Knicks are 19-10 on Martin Luther King Day, and 19-9 at home. They had lost their previous four on the holiday.