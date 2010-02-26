Lee's basket in final seconds gives Knicks OT win

WASHINGTON - The McGrady Rules were in effect Friday night at the Verizon Center. The Knicks' star swingman seemed to score at ease through three quarters but suddenly was unavailable when it mattered most in a wild 118-116 overtime win over the Washington Wizards.

McGrady, who scored 23 points in 25 minutes, clearly was on basketball's version of a pitch count, as he did not play in the fourth quarter or overtime.

But Al Harrington, who fancies himself in a similar category, scored 37 points to carry the Knicks (20-37), who ended their losing streak at eight games. The skid, the longest since the end of the 2005-06 season, was bookended by wins over the Wizards. The Knicks' previous win came against Washington on Feb. 3 at the Garden.

David Lee scored the winning basket with 1.6 seconds left in overtime as he protected the ball with his body and drove right at 7-footer JaVale McGee, who recorded six blocks. Washington's Nick Young forced the final play, hitting a three-point bomb that tied it with 6.4 seconds left.

McGrady said he plans to play Saturday against Memphis, the second game of a back-to-back.

Lee had 25 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks. Andray Blatche had 26 points and 18 rebounds for the Wizards.

Randy Foye rattled in a jumper with 25.5 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 112. A drive by Wilson Chandler was blocked by McGee with one second left to force overtime.

The win ended the Knicks' longest losing streak since they lost nine straight from March 19 to April 4, 2006, with Larry Brown as coach.

The Knicks, who had lost 17 of 21 entering Friday's game, will try to make it two in a row against the Grizzlies and former Knick Zach Randolph.

D'Antoni had only nine games with Randolph before he was traded in the first major salary purge for 2010 on Nov. 21, 2008. That day Randolph and Jamal Crawford were moved in separate deals that carved $27.3 million in cap space for 2010. Before the trade deadline this year, Jared Jeffries and Jordan Hill were moved to clear another $9.5 million for the Knicks, who are owned by Cablevision, which also owns Newsday.

D'Antoni said it was tough to give up a talent like Randolph, who had played very well for him before he was traded. What D'Antoni learned about Randolph is what the Grizzlies found out this season: His reputation as an NBA bad boy was undeserved.

"Probably half of it wasn't true, but around the league, you know, we like to talk to each other and it becomes reality," D'Antoni said. "Everybody thought that was the case, and it wasn't the case. That's what surprised me when I got to know him: This guy's a good guy."

But regardless of how much he impressed D'Antoni, Randolph's $17.3-million salary in 2010-11 made him an obvious first target in the payroll purge.

Notes & quotes: Earlier in the day, Harrington visited the White House and, through the connections of teammate Chris Duhon (who is friends with Obama assistant Reggie Love), had the opportunity to meet with President Barack Obama . . . Jonathan Bender was granted a personal leave of absence from the team Thursday to fly home to Louisiana to attend to a family matter.