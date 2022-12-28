Shorthanded Knicks lose in OT as Luka Doncic puts up historic triple-double for Mavericks

DALLAS — It was a game circled on the calendar, the return of Jalen Brunson to Dallas for the first time after four years of growth for the Mavericks and then the departure as a free agent in the summer. But his only appearance was in street clothes and in a touching video tribute followed by a standing ovation from the appreciative crowd.

Instead it turned into a test for the Knicks. The team had not played a game this season without Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle. But shortly before game time the team announced that Brunson was sitting out with a sore right hip. And then just 1:36 into the game Barrett departed with a laceration of his right index finger, done for the night.

Shorthanded, missing two of their three key players, the Knicks fought, carrying the action through most of the night. They fought to the point of exhaustion and gave everything they had. But what they didn’t have was Luka Doncic. And in the end, it took a magical night — and a nearly-unexplainable final minute of regulation — for the Knicks to finally fall in overtime, 126-121 to the Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

With a skeleton crew — four players logging more than 40 minutes — there was nothing left in the end as the Knicks missed four of six free throws and their first six field goal attempts, methodically seeing the Mavs pull away. It was a heartbreaking finish after unlikely heroics, the Knicks appearing completely exhausted by the extra session.

It was Doncic though who seemed unfazed by the minutes or tasks placed in front of him, finishing with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic performance unlike anything these Knicks have seen.

Immanuel Quickley moved into the starting lineup in place of Brunson and responded with a career-best 15 assists. With Barrett sidelined it was Deuce McBride as next man up, And the Knicks got the sort of performance they needed from the players who remained. Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 33 points, matching his career-high for three-pointers with seven. Mitchell Robinson recorded a double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

And Julius Randle, in a reunion of sorts, too, returning to his hometown of Dallas, compiled 29 points and 18 rebounds. The collapse ended the Knicks six-game road winning streak and marked the first time that Doncic had beaten them in Dallas.

Randle drove in for a layup and a 110-101 lead with 44 seconds remaining. The Knicks were up 112-103 after a pair of McBride free throws with 33.9 seconds left, but Christian Wood hit a long three and then as the Knicks inbounded, Grimes was double teamed and tied up, losing a jump ball to Doncic. Tim Hardaway Jr. misfired from three, but Doncic grabbed the rebound and in one motion banked in a shot and drew a foul on Quickley — converting the three-point play and the lead was down to three 15.4 seconds left.

After a timeout the Knicks inbounded and McBride was fouled with 11.5 seconds to play. He missed the first and with the crowd on its feet calmly drained the second to secure a four-point lead. But Spencer Dinwiddie connected on a three-pointer and it took two more free throws by McBride to put New York up three with 7.7 seconds left. Grimes fouled Doncic with 4.2 to play before he could get up a three, instead converting the first free throw and when he intentionally missed the second, the ball bounced off numerous hands before landing in Doncic’s and he tossed up a short shot in the lane with one second left to send the game to overtime.

Mavs coach Jason Kidd joked before the game that the Knicks recent success was due to Thibodeau playing just a six-man rotation (it’s actually been nine) and getting 40 minutes a night out of his key players. It turned out to not be far off. The only addition to the rotation with Brunson and Barrett out was Derrick Rose getting six first half minutes.

Brunson, who has said — and seemed to prove this season — if he can walk he would play, apparently couldn’t force his way in this time. He did not participate in the Knicks morning shootaround and wasn’t on the court for his normal pregame warmup session. While Brunson has not only forced his way onto the court through pain already this season, playing nearly 40 minutes and carrying the team to an overtime victory in Chicago two weeks ago when he was a game-time decision with a foot injury, this time he was held out.

The reception for Brunson’s return was uncertain, too, with the circumstances of his departure from Dallas. Since leaving the Mavericks for the Knicks as a free agent, the process finally culminated in a minor punishment for the Knicks last week with the NBA rescinding the 2025 Knicks’ second-round draft pick, ruling, “…that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.”

When Brunson agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks the Dallas Mavericks, at least publicly, did not hold a grudge. In the second quarter the Mavs put a long video tribute to Brunson on the scoreboard and then showed Brunson, who stood and received a standing ovation from the fans.