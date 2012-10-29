Marcus Camby hopes to be ready for season opener against Nets

The Knicks had a couple of welcome sights Sunday.

They practiced at the Garden for the first time this camp and Marcus Camby participated in team workouts for the first time in more than three weeks.

Mike Woodson held practice at the Garden because it was the first time he could get the court as the building continues undergoing a renovation.

Camby, who has been sidelined with a strained left calf, still hasn't run yet. He practiced shooting and ran through some plays Sunday. But he is hopeful he will be ready to go for Thursday's opener against the Nets in Brooklyn.

"I want to play if possible," Camby said. "I know I'm not going to get extensive minutes because I haven't really been out there. I'm shooting to get out there on Thursday."

It will depend on what the training staff lets Camby do this week and how much Hurricane Sandy allows the Knicks to do.

Woodson joked about having "cots" put in the Knicks' practice facility in Greenburgh so everyone can practice and not have to worry about driving with the potentially devastating storm heading this way.

Camby hopes to be able to scrimmage by Tuesday, but he's not sure. Woodson said Camby will be re-evaluated Monday.

Weather and knee permitting, Tyson Chandler also hopes to return to practice Monday. He said his knee feels fine and he's ready to return to contact practice after suffering a bone bruise in last Wednesday's preseason finale against the Nets.

In both cases, the Knicks won't push it. They're already without Amar'e Stoudemire with a ruptured cyst in his knee.

With Stoudemire and Chandler unable to practice, Kurt Thomas and Rasheed Wallace ran through plays with the first team.

Notes & quotes: Carmelo Anthony's reaction to Houston acquiring James Harden from Oklahoma City: "It was kind of unexpected. Houston does it again. They do it again, man." Anthony was referring to the Rockets surprising everyone and signing Jeremy Lin . . . Anthony on Hurricane Sandy: "I'm not one to play with Mother Nature and I'm scared of Sandy."