Knicks' Mitchell Robinson has surgery on broken thumb

ATLANTA — The Knicks' turnaround from a lottery-bound team in turmoil to one battling for playoff positioning came when Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau shuffled the rotation, focusing on his preferred style of play — with a clear focus on defense.

But that defense will be tested as the Knicks — with two straight losses behind them and games awaiting in Atlanta and Toronto — will have to soldier on without Mitchell Robinson, the anchor to that defense.

According to the Knicks, Robinson underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured right thumb Thursday, an injury suffered in the opening minutes Wednesday night in the loss to the Washington Wizards. Robinson will be reevaluated in three weeks.

The injury was originally called a sprain and the team disclosed the fracture Thursday. Robinson suffered a fractured bone in his right hand in February, 2021 and was sidelined for five weeks after undergoing a surgical procedure.

For now, the Knicks' focus is how to survive this extended stretch without Robinson.

Isaiah Hartenstein was signed in the summer as the primary backup and he started seven games this season — six during Robinson’s prior absence (with an ankle injury) and then in the game that Robinson returned to action. Jericho Sims got two starts in place of Robinson, but was pushed out of the rotation for five straight games with Obi Toppin returning from injury until Robinson went out of the game nine minutes in Wednesday.

“It’s just the next guy,” Thibodeau said after Wednesday’s game. “I love the depth that we have at center - Isaiah and Jericho, Julius [Randle] can play the five. We have three guys that are more than capable.”

Filling the minutes is one thing, but finding a person to serve as the back line of the defense is another. The Knicks are 21-17 with him on the court and 4-4 without — those numbers changing to 21-16 and 4-5 if you include his quick exit Wednesday. The team’s net rating with Robinson on the floor is the highest of any player on the team — 8.2 points per 100 possessions.

“It’s a big impact,” Jalen Brunson said. “Mitch is a presence down in the paint. Obviously, we want him to have a speedy, but healthy, recovery. But we want him at 100 percent.”

“Mitch is really the anchor for our defense,” RJ Barrett said. “Him going out, it’s an adjustment for sure. With everything, the rebounds, blocked shots, also just the factor people don’t want to go in the paint as much against him. . . . You’re losing that with him, all the offensive rebounds he gets. He’s a big part of our team.”

While Sims plays a more similar style to Robinson and Hartenstein provides more offensive skill with the second unit, Thibodeau said he has not yet decided which way he will go Friday night in Atlanta.

“I want to think and see more, think it through in terms of what’s best for both groups, what will make it function best,” he said. “Both guys have gone back and forth. We’ll get a chance to look at it deeper and make a decision.”

--