Already an elite rebounder, Knicks center Mitchell Robinson keeps getting better

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Tom Thibodeau answered some of his critics last season, not only succeeding by guiding the Knicks to the second round of the playoffs, but also shrugging off his reputation as a defense-only coach. Still, no matter the improved offensive numbers, it remains a defense-first team.

And the anchor to that defense is Mitchell Robinson.

“I think what he provides oftentimes is not recognized by the outside world,” Thibodeau said. “But I think, with his teammates and coaching staff, we understand how important he is to our team. There is great value and he is appreciated for the things that he does bring. And so, just continue to grow, learn, get better. I don’t want anyone to be satisfied with where they are. I want him to concentrate on that improvement.”

While Thibodeau preaches attention to detail, focus and clarity, Robinson is a free spirit and comic relief in the Knicks’ locker room. But if he doesn’t seem the typical Thibodeau player, he has steadily improved throughout the coach’s tenure in New York. And, with his performance in the postseason when he outplayed the heralded front line of the Cleveland Cavaliers, he might finally be recognized for what he can do on the court.

All season long, he established himself as one of the best offensive rebounders in the game and continued to show himself to be among the elite rim protectors. And then Robinson had 13 points, 18 rebounds and three blocked shots in the series-clinching win over Cleveland in the playoffs.

“He’s a monster,” RJ Barrett said. “Running the floor. He blocks everything. People are scared to go against him when he’s down there. He sets screens. He’s a huge lob threat. He’s really good for us on both ends and we definitely need him.”

“I mean, it is what it is,” Robinson said. “I’m going to continue to play hard. I’m not really here for whatever they got going on. I’m just here for a good time. Work out and just get better. Help my teammates whenever I can and keep going.”

Entering his sixth NBA season and still just 25 years old, Robinson became a father over the summer. While it’s hard to see him as growing more serious as he ages, on the court Thibodeau is hoping that Robinson continues to contribute.

“I’d say again the biggest thing is growth and to continue to learn and get better,” Thibodeau said. “The things that he brings to our team oftentimes you’re not going to measure in a boxscore. Where he has great value is the rim protection, he’s top five in the league [in] offensive rebounding, top five in the league [in] total rebounding, terrific pick-and-roll defender, great pressure on the rim.

“I think when you really study, I think four years ago he had a negative net rating and last year you look at his net rating and it’s over five. So it’s almost a 10-point improvement per 48 minutes. That’s significant. We want to challenge him. We want him to continue to grow and get better, but he brings great value to our team.”